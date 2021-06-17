Indian Artist Wins $100 For Compelling 'Rich Vs Poor' COVID-19 Lockdown Illustration

An Indian woman on Wednesday won a cash prize for her compelling illustration of the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on the ‘rich vs poor’. A graphic design competition was launched earlier on June 12 by a Twitter handle ‘LifeMathMoney’, that required the participants to bring out the realities of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic among the rich stratum of the society and the poor communities in India as the pandemic triggered the worst ever global economic crisis in a century. The organizer announced a $100 (approximately Rs 7330) cash prize for the single best entry, after shortlisting the “best art” as well as contesting polls. The contest prize was bagged by an Indian artist named Akansha.

While the coronavirus devastated the livelihoods of millions, particularly the daily wage workers, it painted an entirely different picture for the wealthier, who were tucked away remotely in the luxurious apartments, painting, honing cookery skills or just simply accomplishing everyday errands. The poor meanwhile, struggled to make the ends meet as their source of income was abruptly cut due to the sudden government-enforced closures, and restrictions on public assembly, many of whom such as street vendors, relying on it heavily.

Graphic design competition:



You have to draw a comparison between lock down for rich people (work from home, happy people) and poor people (stressed out and running out of money)



I will purchase the winning artwork for $100



Must be a picture (no video) — LifeMathMoney - See Pinned Tweet (Sale) (@LifeMathMoney) June 12, 2021

You have until the end of 48 hours from now to submit your entries. — LifeMathMoney - See Pinned Tweet (Sale) (@LifeMathMoney) June 12, 2021

The international growth center sounded an alarm in a report stating that poverty is expected to shoot at its highest for the first time since 1998, erasing the progress made in the past five years and threatening the goal of eradicating extreme poverty by 2030. As many as 40 to 60 million people were speculated to fall into extreme poverty in 2020-2021 due to unemployment as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the world.

The poor meanwhile depleted savings, which led to the spike in food insecurity, eroding their wellbeing even further, although the rich were not so equitably impacted despite the collective economic despair. In India, billionaires increased their wealth by 35% during the lockdown to Rs 3 trillion, and there has been a tremendous rise in fortunes for the top 100 billionaires since the lockdown, Oxfam’s ‘Inequality Virus Report’ released on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2020 found.

Here is mine.

Lockdown for Rich vs Poor. pic.twitter.com/6MjLUUs432 — Akanksha🎨 (@art_lover_09) June 13, 2021

Significant drop in poor people's income, billionaires added wealth

The extensive coronavirus containment measures and shutdowns led to inadequate social and health protection for the poor as there was also a significant drop in their income, as per IGC. The picture, digitally painted by the Indian artist, brought about these glaring realities and facts in her art that depicted social well-being for the rich and deteriorating conditions among the poor during the COVID-19 lockdown.

