Indian Bride Does Push-ups In A Heavy Lehenga, Leaves Netizens Stunned

The majority of people who do weight training and other strenuous gym exercises dress in western gym clothing. It's difficult to imagine going to the gym in anything but shorts, tights, vests, and tees. However, a video of a woman performing push-ups while dressed in a lehenga-choli has gone viral. Aana Arora, who describes herself on Instagram as a personal coach, has become a viral sensation after netizens saw her exercising in traditional clothing.

Despite the fact that the video was posted in July, it just became widely known on Tuesday. Aana completed push-ups on the floor while wearing a crimson-embroidered bridal lehenga choli and jewellery, as shown in the video. She also worked out while wearing bridal churas and a full face of make-up. The video became viral with over 533k likes.

While most people were pleased by her physical fitness, some were taken aback. This bride was mocked with comments on her videos by viewers, claiming that in a heavy lehenga on her wedding day, other brides are unable to go to the bathroom by themselves. However, this bride is different, as she nailed push-ups being all decked up.

More about Aana Arora

Aana Arora is a model and nutritionist who engages her 83,000 Instagram followers by frequently promoting about her health and training regimen. She frequently shares photos and video clips from her gym workouts.

Here are some of her workout videos:

Another video of a woman performing weightlifting in traditional clothes

In a different viral video, a woman named Dr Sharvari Inamdar became a viral sensation recently after a video of her doing weight training in a saree at a gym surfaced on the internet. While Dr Inamdar, like any other fitness freak, has been on a strict fitness programme for the past five years, she has mastered the art of doing push-ups, pull-ups, and weight training in a saree with ease.

According to DNA, Dr Inamdar recommends that all ladies incorporate weight training into their fitness routine. While many women currently practise yoga or dance fitness, she believes that adding weight training to one's fitness routine will help them stay young and enjoy life with vigour. She also clarified a few common myths about women's weightlifting.

