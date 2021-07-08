Indian Bride Wears 'Gol Gappa' Crown And Garland During Wedding; Video Goes Viral

A South-Indian bride, who was prepared to profess her love for street food in a unique way at her wedding ceremony, wore a garland of 'gol gappas'. The video of the bride went viral on several social media platforms garnering over 4 million views. In the 20-second video shared on Instagram, the bride can be seen wearing a crown made of the puris as guests surround her to witness the ritual.

In the post shared by the gol gappa crown' bride's make-up artist, she wrote, "Congratulations to my pretty bride Akshaya and my groom Abhishek 🎉🎉 This makeup was done at 3AM and this video was shot at 3PM. Looks pleasant and flawless finish without any patches on her skin. Indian marriage games are truly a traditional and essential part of the Indian wedding extravaganza! (sic)."

Watch another viral video of the gol gappa bride

However, this is not the only video that was shared by the makeup artist Arthi. In another Instagram reel shared by Arthi, a relative can be seen involved in a stack of papads smack. In the video shot in slow motion, her relative balanced a stack of papads on her head and then smashes the stack pf papads on her head.

Reacting to the viral video, a user responded to a question and wrote, "It could also depend on the community and caste of the family. Here in southern India, it’s quite common for rituals to differ from clan to clan, caste to caste or even from town to town." While another user wrote, "😍😍 that billion-dollar smiles 😍😍 god bless u guys...

(Image Credits: Instagram/@arthibalajimakeoverstyles)

