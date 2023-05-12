Indian Charpai Costs Over Rs 1 Lakh On US E-commerce Platform

A US e-commerce website recently listed a run-of-the-mill wooden Indian charpai, made of jute, for a whopping Rs. 1.1 lakh. Meanwhile, another charpai which features a set of stools as well is listed at Rs. 1.4 lakh. Traditional Indian goods are often sold in the US at excessive prices.

The e-commerce platform, Etsy, is based in America, and features the charpai with the description, “Traditional Indian bed with very beautiful decor”. Furthermore, the description details that the charpai is made by an MSME business in India, and is entirely made by hand. The description also gives information about the dimensions of the charpai. You can take a look at the listing given below.

The e-commerce website is filled with such listings. Another charpai, made with eco-friendly materials, is listed to have a price of Rs. 127,558. Its description reads, “Ecofriendly Hand Woven Indian style Bed Traditional Indian art charpoy bed”. While the charpai bed is made using jute ropes, cotton and wood, it’s described to be assembled and detached with ease for convenience. Check out the listing below.

Other Indian products at ridiculous prices

Meanwhile, another Indian khaat bed is listed at Rs. 93K. While it’s pretty much the same as the other aforementioned ones, it features a colourful arrangement of jute strings. The description reveals that the khaat is made entirely of ‘textile waste’. The description reads, “Made entirely from textile waste and natural jute ropes, this charpai bed has been woven using traditional Indian patterns found in rural homes and modern design sensibilities”.

There are a lot more Indian traditionally designed projects listed around the same price point. While a wooden Indian sofa is listed at Rs 165K, another charpai with a set of stools is selling at Rs. 136K. It appears that the more colourful the Indian charpai , the higher is its price.