Indian Cobras 'enjoy Cool Weather' & Play With Each Other In Patna Zoo; Watch Viral Video

In a viral video from Bihar, Patna shared by Dipak Kumar Singh, two cobra snakes are seen having fun and playing with each other in Patna zoo

Rohit Ranjan
Bihar

Animal videos are often shared on the internet. People enjoy seeing these videos because they illustrate the untamed lives of unique animals such as snakes. These snake videos are at times horrifying, but the most recent one from Patna, Bihar, has something different to offer. Two cobra snakes are seen having fun and playing with each other in the now-viral video.

The video was shared on the microblogging site Twitter by Dipak Kumar Singh, who is the Principal Secretary of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department in the Government of Bihar. He wrote the caption, "A pair of Indian Cobra enjoying cool weather at #Patna Zoo. With their threatening hoods and intimidating upright postures, they're considered among some of the most iconic snakes on planet. Their elegance, prideful stance and venomous bite have made them both respected and feared."

What happens in the video

The video begins with the two snakes, who appear to be adjacent to one another with elevated hoods, turning and fighting each other in a fun manner. Just in the moments, the snake posture in a way that they are facing each other. They then start moving their heads.

The video was shared two days ago on October 30 and since then it has gotten a lot of attention. It has received more than 4 thousand 7 hundred views and 203 likes. It has also been shared by 31 people, who were enthralled to see the bond of the snakes. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Cobra which are normally found in bihar have small size as compared to cobra which are normally found in kerala or entire western ghat." Another commenter wrote, "Dance before they go for brumation in winters. Recalling Kipling's Nag and Nagaina in " Rikki Tikki Tavi"

The third comment read, "Very beautiful. Every living being has the right to live by their nature."

Dipak Kumar Singh shared a video of a man informing locals about snakes

Recently, Dipak Kumar Singh shared another post on Twitter where he announced that the Banded Krait, a very toxic snake located in the Terai region of Bihar, was successfully saved by forest officials from Kishanganj. He also shared a video on Twitter of a forest guard named Anil Kumar giving a lecture about the snake and informing locals about it.

Image: Twitter/@DipakKrIAS

Tags: Bihar, Snake, Patna Zoo
First Published:
