Indian Cobras 'enjoy Cool Weather' & Play With Each Other In Patna Zoo; Watch Viral Video

Animal videos are often shared on the internet. People enjoy seeing these videos because they illustrate the untamed lives of unique animals such as snakes. These snake videos are at times horrifying, but the most recent one from Patna, Bihar, has something different to offer. Two cobra snakes are seen having fun and playing with each other in the now-viral video.

The video was shared on the microblogging site Twitter by Dipak Kumar Singh, who is the Principal Secretary of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department in the Government of Bihar. He wrote the caption, "A pair of Indian Cobra enjoying cool weather at #Patna Zoo. With their threatening hoods and intimidating upright postures, they're considered among some of the most iconic snakes on planet. Their elegance, prideful stance and venomous bite have made them both respected and feared."

What happens in the video

The video begins with the two snakes, who appear to be adjacent to one another with elevated hoods, turning and fighting each other in a fun manner. Just in the moments, the snake posture in a way that they are facing each other. They then start moving their heads.

A pair of Indian Cobra enjoying cool weather at #Patna Zoo.With their threatening hoods and intimidating upright postures, they're considered among some of the most iconic snakes on planet. Their elegance, prideful stance and venomous bite have made them both respected and feared pic.twitter.com/YvoU0hGSXu — Dipak Kumar Singh (@DipakKrIAS) October 30, 2021

The video was shared two days ago on October 30 and since then it has gotten a lot of attention. It has received more than 4 thousand 7 hundred views and 203 likes. It has also been shared by 31 people, who were enthralled to see the bond of the snakes. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Cobra which are normally found in bihar have small size as compared to cobra which are normally found in kerala or entire western ghat." Another commenter wrote, "Dance before they go for brumation in winters. Recalling Kipling's Nag and Nagaina in " Rikki Tikki Tavi"

Cobra which are normally found in bihar have small size as compared to cobra which are normally found in kerala or entire western ghat.. — binod (@save_pangolin) October 30, 2021

Dance before they go for brumation in winters. Recalling Kipling's Nag and Nagaina in " Rikki Tikki Tavi" — A K Jha (@alanjhaifs) October 30, 2021

Beautiful !

Are they male and female ? — The Doberman Gang of India ! (@DobieIndica) October 30, 2021

The third comment read, "Very beautiful. Every living being has the right to live by their nature."

Rhythm of nature... — Samir Kr. Sinha (@wild_haathi) October 30, 2021

Nature is ultimate ! — Priya Gautam (@Rjpriya19) October 30, 2021

While snakes are so attentively seen and described, the Scorpions are nowhere. Pbbly no research on them and none of the zoos also breed them. Young people know them only as zodiac sign — A K Jha (@alanjhaifs) October 30, 2021

That's the king cobra, found in high number in Kerala, you taking about.



* King cobra is not a (true) Cobra.



* King Cobra should have been call called King Mamba as it's related to Mamba snakes — The Doberman Gang of India ! (@DobieIndica) October 30, 2021

Dipak Kumar Singh shared a video of a man informing locals about snakes

Recently, Dipak Kumar Singh shared another post on Twitter where he announced that the Banded Krait, a very toxic snake located in the Terai region of Bihar, was successfully saved by forest officials from Kishanganj. He also shared a video on Twitter of a forest guard named Anil Kumar giving a lecture about the snake and informing locals about it.

Together we can, Together we will!



A Banded Krait, highly venomous, found in terai region, successfully rescued by our forest officials from Pharingola village of Kishanganj, Bihar. Salute to Forest Guard, Anil Kumar for impromptu speech to create awareness 1/2 pic.twitter.com/qPg0T8k7Al — Dipak Kumar Singh (@DipakKrIAS) October 23, 2021

Image: Twitter/@DipakKrIAS