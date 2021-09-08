Indian Fan Gets Tattoo Of Mia Khalifa's Face On His Leg; Here Is What Happened Next. Read

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa who has always grabbed eyeballs and got media attention, be it through her social media posts or with her innovative ways of collecting donations, has now again hit the headlines. Well, this time, there's nothing that Khalifa has specifically done to draw attention. Rather, it was just a die-hard fan who had a very different way of expressing his affection for the former pornstar. The fan, who is identified as a tattoo artist, went to the next level to show his love for the former pornstar. The artist having the user name ‘tattoo_artist_01’ shared a video via his Instagram, in which he showcased his appreciation for Khalifa. In the 10-second video shared on social media, the Delhi-based tattoo artist showed his tattoo exhibiting the smiling face of Mia Khalifa. Surprisingly, the artist dared to get the tattoo on his legs. Watch the viral video here:

The video begins with the crazy fan showing Khalifa's photo on a tablet screen and he then wipes off the foam from the tattoo, revealing the face of the former pornstar. The tattoo shows Mia's smiling face with her signature glasses. As the video went viral on several social media platforms, Mia replied to the short clip made by her crazy fan. However, the tattoo artist didn't get the expected response. Irked by the post, Khalifa took to her Instagram stories to reshare the video and wrote: “Please say sike… This is… terrible,” along with an emoji, to express her displeasure.

Here is how Mia Khalifa reacted:

Despite not getting a favourable response, tattoo artist thanks Mia for sharing video

Meanwhile, the reaction of disappointment from Mia couldn't wane his love for the former pornstar. The excited tattoo artist again took to Instagram and posted a video thanking Khalifa for sharing his video that garnered over four million views. In the follow-up post, he wrote, “Thank you so much Mia Khalifa and Instagram friends for 4 million views.” The video is now viral with a slew of reactions coming in from netizens talking about the unfazed fan's post. The comments section were filled with a number of witty reactions.

It is worth mentioning that the eyeglasses that the fan showcased in his tattoo was auctioned by Mia last year in order to support the victims of the Beirut explosion. She donated Rs 73 lakh that she had raised with the help of the auction, and this was not the only philanthropic work done by Khalifa. Earlier, the Mia had donated nearly Rs 1.17 crore, which she earned from her OnlyFans account, to organisations that she's closely associated with.

(Image Credit: miakhalifa Instagram/tattoo_artist_01)