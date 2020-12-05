Indian Jeweller’s ‘Marigold Diamond Ring’ With 12,638 Stones Bags World Record; Watch

A 25-year-old jeweller from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh has set Guinness World Record for ‘the most diamonds set in a ring’. Termed as ‘The Marigold- The ring of prosperity’, the ring contains a total of 12,638 natural diamonds and has been carved in the shape of a flower. According to the official website of the Guinness World Records, it was the dream of Renani Jewel and Harshit Bansal to achieve a Guinness World Records title and they hope to receive international recognition for the diamond ring which they have created.

Rind made up of more than 12k diamonds

The official Facebook page of Renani Jewels shared the images of the beautifully carved ring. They also shared a video, highlighting the details. According to the caption, the ring weighs 165.450 grams and 38.08 carat natural diamonds were used in it. The caption says, “The Ring’s each individual petal is uniquely shaped and none of the petal is identical to each other which gives the ring a perfect blend of organic symmetry, design and alignment". Also, The ring is human wearable and the design is very comfortable. The ring is named as "the Marigold diamond ring" and it is believed in Indian culture that Marigold brings prosperity and luck in everyone's life”.

The ring is certified by International gemological laboratory (IGI), one of the most prestigious laboratories for Diamond Jewellery certification worldwide. Also, each diamond was specifically tested naturally which contains EF colour and VVS clarity. As per the caption, it took about 3 years for concept development and designing a final product. The caption says, "The ring is human wearable and the design is very comfortable".

The previous record was set at 7801 number of Diamonds. The unique ring was unveiled at the Diamond Store by Chandubhai in Hyderabad, which is owned by Srikanth. Interestingly, the ring's name and design were inspired by Brahma Kamalam or Camellia, which is a rare flower found in the Himalayas containing medicinal properties. The term Vajra refers to "diamond" in Sanskrit and Telugu. The diamond ring is in the form of six layers, out of which five layers comprise eight petals, while the sixth layer has six petals with three tiny pollens in the centre.

