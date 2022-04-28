Indian 'Jugaad' To Beat Raging Heat During Wedding Procession Leaves Netizens Amused

Amidst severe warnings of heatwave conditions being reported across various states since March, as civilians remain indoors and look out for measures to evade the heat surge, it has, however, failed to dampen the spirits of wedding festivities. Now, a viral clip indicates the extreme levels to which Indians would go to avoid being left out of the wedding celebrations. The unique solution put forth by the 'Baaraat' has left netizens bemused.

In the now-viral video, a wedding procession can be seen moving down a road, however, they can be seen carrying a massive yellow sunshade which covers all the members in the procession. Viewers will get a brief glimpse into the relatives and friends of the groom, who can be seen dancing to the drum beats while the groom was seated atop a horse. The video was shared by a Twitter user going by the name Devyani Kohli under the caption, "This is why #India is called land of Innovation or simply "Jugaad" To beat the #Heatwave during "Baraat" Indians have found solution."

Netizens call Baarat's unique way to beat the heat 'amazing'

The viral video was shared on April 27 and since then it has garnered 13.7K views accompanied by a plethora of likes and comments. However, the same video was posted by some other user on Twitter, where it has accumulated some interesting comments from netizens. "Modern problem requires modern solution", a user wrote. Meanwhile, a second user commented, "we need a Bengaluru road-specific customisation so that pandal does not tear as the wheels go into and out of craters". A third user wrote, "Indian #Jugad".

Heatwave in India

In a press release by India Meteorological Department, it was mentioned that Heatwave conditions will continue to prevail over Vidarbha, Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh during the next 5 days - over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal & interior Odisha till April 30 while over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi till May 1, Bihar till April 29 and Chhattisgarh till April 30 and northern parts of Gujarat till April 28.

On Wednesday, heatwave conditions prevailed in some parts of northern Madhya Pradesh, interior Gangetic West Bengal. Also, severe heatwaves continue in isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, northern Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Saurashtra-Kutch, reported India Meteorological Department.