Netizens Get Nostalgic As They Recall Their Favorite Shows From 80s-90s

Indian kids born in the 80s and 90s have taken over the social media amid the coronavirus lockdown walking down the memory lane about their favourite childhood shows. On Twitter, several users converged discussing their preferred television shows that they had spent their time majorly watching when they were kids which included 90s shows such as Shaktimaan, Mahabharata, and cartoons like duck tales, Pokémon, etc after school. Many shared their experience recalling childhood days and how mostly they prioritized their television-watching hours.

Nostalgia hit hard

The movement was started by the Twitter user named Arnab Chakravarty who wrote in a post “80's and 90's Indian kids, I am curious if you have a strong association of a point in time of the day/night with a specific TV show, channel or TV event. (For example, KBC Mon-Thurs 9 PM, Early mornings: Aus-India tests I would be really grateful if y'all could retweet this.” In no time, several users swarmed the post in the comments sections talking about their favourite shows hit with nostalgia. “9 pm means news,” wrote a user. “1 PM Shrimaan Shrimati on SabTV,” wrote another. “Friday nights we waited for the world this week,” wrote the third.

Sunday mornings were filled medley of Sri Krishna > mahabharat > captain vyom > shaktiman



Sunday afternoon movies on DD



5 o'clock cartoons after school ( duck tales / tale spin / thundercats/ swat cats ) — Apurv Ray (he/him/his) (@apurvrdx) April 20, 2020

"Shriman ji and Shrimati ji" was 8pm Wednesday on DD metro. — sanskaribhakt (@sattulucknowite) April 21, 2020

Disney Hour on Sony channel at sharp 6 pm, with Vishaal. — Arzoo🦄🌙🛸👽🪐 (@nagraik_arzoo) April 20, 2020

Shaktiman on Sundays at around 11am. It was our post Catechism and breakfast treat. Chitrahar on wednesdays at 9pm - our only intro to bollywood since we weren't allowed to watch it. And Surabhi in Sunday night (I think).



Also there was this random show called Suraag, rem it? — Joanna (@thatdoggonelady) April 20, 2020

Sportscenter, at 10 pm with @JasonDasey, remember finishing my homework and fighting with my mother to watch it — Devanuj Sanyal (@devanujsanyal89) April 20, 2020

4 PM is swat kats. It is known. — Arnab Chakravarty (@AbolTaabol) April 20, 2020

Cartoons on weekend mornings.



Soaps at night from 8-10 pm.



Chitrahaar, Phillips top 10 etc before soaps.



Doordarshan out by night, back next morning. — Aditi (@Velvetyvirgo) April 21, 2020

Weekdays -

2:30pm Baywatch on Star World

5:30pm Small Wonder on Star Plus

4:00pm Swat Kats on Cartoon Network

5:00pm Real Ghostbusters on Sony

7:00pm DD1 suddenly changes to DD6 for an hour😂 — vrigu (@vrigu) April 21, 2020

Headbangers Ball on MTV/DS Metro at 11 or 11.30pm 🤘

The only exposure to music of my taste at the time.



Remember @nish_nayak ? — Sameer Bhiwani (@sambert) April 20, 2020

Sunday 1:30pm would be a regional film on DD. Family used to wait for Tamil movies which would come once in 4-5 months. And lousy ones 😂.



Wimbledon finals back in the day used to be blockbuster events. Around 7:30pm. — iErr (@vivekiyer20) April 21, 2020

