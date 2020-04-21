Netizens Get Nostalgic As They Recall Their Favorite Shows From 80s-90s

What’s Viral

The movement was started by Twitter user Arnab Chakravarty who wrote “80's and 90's Indian kids, I am curious if you have strong association with any TV show."

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Indian

Indian kids born in the 80s and 90s have taken over the social media amid the coronavirus lockdown walking down the memory lane about their favourite childhood shows. On Twitter, several users converged discussing their preferred television shows that they had spent their time majorly watching when they were kids which included 90s shows such as  Shaktimaan, Mahabharata, and cartoons like duck tales, Pokémon, etc after school. Many shared their experience recalling childhood days and how mostly they prioritized their television-watching hours.

Nostalgia hit hard

The movement was started by the Twitter user named Arnab Chakravarty who wrote in a post “80's and 90's Indian kids, I am curious if you have a strong association of a point in time of the day/night with a specific TV show, channel or TV event. (For example, KBC Mon-Thurs 9 PM, Early mornings: Aus-India tests I would be really grateful if y'all could retweet this.” In no time, several users swarmed the post in the comments sections talking about their favourite shows hit with nostalgia. “9 pm means news,” wrote a user. “1 PM Shrimaan Shrimati on SabTV,” wrote another. “Friday nights we waited for the world this week,” wrote the third. 

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: 1336 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours; Total Cases Soar To 18985

Read: Italy Records Lowest Count of New Coronavirus Cases With 2,256 Infections 

  

Read: Health Ministry Issues Guidelines For Bringing Home Human Remains Of Coronavirus Patients

Read: Barcelona Likely To Risk Closing Camp Nou For 10 Months Amidst Coronavirus Fears: Report

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories