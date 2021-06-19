Indian Man Saves Speeding Auto From Toppling; Internet Calls Him A ‘superhero’; Watch

An Indian man is being hailed as a “superhero” after he quickly lends hands to prevent a speeding auto from toppling sideways on the narrow lane. The vehicle was taking a steep turn when it slanted and the man walking beside it promptly noticed. In the nearly 8 second video, the good samaritan reacted to the incident just well in time and saved a mishap. The CCTV footage was shared on Twitter by doctor Ajayita, which has now caught the attention of the internet.

As the clip opens, the auto can be seen driven at a fast speed as it enters a narrow lane and attempts to take a turn. The curve on the road is rather small. Alongside the path, a man attired in the lungi and a shirt is seen walking. As the auto approaches him, the man is briefly rendered astonished but he is also prompt in stopping the vehicle from turning, and as many observed, from also crushing him.

While the auto almost tips over, the vigilant and agile passer-by runs to hold its side, which prevents the vehicle from being knocked to the ground. The good samaritan averts the crisis as the auto was being driven with passengers inside who could have sustained injuries. On Twitter, users hailed the unidentified man's actions as well as admired his agility and coordination between his mind and body.

In India, anyone could be a superhero. pic.twitter.com/25gHcTo8Mk — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) June 17, 2021

“Presence of mind at a particular time is more important. He handled the situation tactfully without any harm to himself. No doubt he is a hero but more than that, a great intelligent man,” a commenter said. “Why was the driver in hurry, Not Normal at the turn. Did he commit any crime? another wondered, pointing out at the speed of the vehicle. “It was more of reflex action than the attitude itself,” meanwhile a third said. “Reflex action as a part of self-defence.Just like we shut our eyes when something aimed at it. Anyways thank god all are safe,” the fourth commented.

It's really a superb piece of fielding, saving a "boundary" on last ball; giving only single-runs & wining the match in a neck and neck encounter!

Hats off for his reflex and courage _ 👍 — Subhamoy Chakraborty (@SubhamoyChakr14) June 18, 2021

More than being a superhero, it was survival instinct. He naturally had to do something else the rickshaw would have fallen on him. — Ramta Jogi (@RamtaJogi_19) June 18, 2021

But kudos to the man for showing great presence of kind and quick reflexes.. — Srikanth P (@sricon) June 18, 2021

If it has been gone wrong. Driver or that man who walking on road will get big injury. Why some driver do like this.. Any way good video both are lucky — RM. Achuthanantham (@achuanant) June 17, 2021

Its a reflex action. U can see there z wall beside the man. If he wouldn’t push that auto he may have crushed. Its self defence — Prachi p panigrahi (@ParichitaPrachi) June 18, 2021

Public helps cop turn the car tipped over

In a separate incident yesterday, the helpful and enthusiastic Mumbaikars in the Walkeshwar area similarly gathered to overturn the toppled car on the road so that it was back on its wheel. While it remains unclear what had upturned the vehicle, the public was seen putting collective efforts into pushing the car straight up. In the video, it appears that the public was helping cops to remove the hurdle off the road for the smooth commute of the traffic as the car lay right in the middle. 'The famous Mumbaikar spirit seen here in full force as people passing by helped and got an overturned car back on its feet in Walkeshwar,' read the caption on Instagram alongside the video.

