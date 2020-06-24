Indian Matrimonial Website Removes Its 'Skin Tone Filter' Post Backlash; Read Details

Amid the heated discussions on the issue of racism and the promotion of the fairness creams controversy, a popular Indian matrimonial website has now taken down its skin tone filter. This was after a netizen named Hetal Lakhani from Dallas USA started an online petition against the Indian matrimonial website's skin tone filter. The website also received some flak from the netizens for this particular skin tone filter.

But it seems that the Indian matrimonial website has now taken down the filter after they claimed that the skin tone filter was displaying 'no option'. Here are some of the reactions of the netizens on the Indian matrimonial website's latest action.

Netizens pointed out the issue of colourism in India

One user described how in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, parents in India are still searching for a 'fair bride' for their sons. The tweet also said that the concept of colourism in India is not new and for years Indian women have been subjected to ridicule based on how fair they ‘should be’ to be ‘worthy of marriage to a good prospect’. The tweet read as 'This concept of #colourism is not new in India. For years Indian women have been subjected to ridicule based on how fair they ‘should be’ to be ‘worthy of marriage to a good prospect.’

Another netizen hailed the recent development of the Indian matrimonial website to be extremely noteworthy. She wrote that she is proud that this step has been taken. Her tweet read as, '#Colourism goes generations back - from a young age girl have been taught that being light-skinned will get you a perfect job and husband and you're "not good enough" if you're not light-skinned. Proud this step has been taken.' Some of the netizens also criticized the usage of the word 'wheatish' complexion on the Indian matrimonial website. According to media reports, users on the Indian matrimonial website were required to set their skin tone so that they were able to match with people according to their 'skin tone preferences'.

Bollywood was called out for its hypocrisy

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, amidst the debate around colourism, the fairness creams controversy also did not go unnoticed by the netizens. Many Bollywood actors were called out for their 'hypocrisy' for supporting the movement but also endorsing some fairness creams in their earlier advertisements at the same time. Bollywood actor Abhay Deol had also called out this hypocrisy of the celebs regarding the Black Lives matter movement.

One of the strongest voice of bollywood is @AbhayDeol who have been speaking against fairness creams from years if I remember correctly. He is calling out the hypocrisy of bollywood yet again on #BlackLivesMatter#bollywoodhypocrisy #Bollywood #fairnesscreams pic.twitter.com/dIZOrmtbT1 — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) June 5, 2020

