The Republic Day Parade this year will be different in a number of ways as it will be marked by the confluence of India's heritage, the growing defence might, and 'Aatmanirbharta'. As announced earlier too, the celebration will begin on January 23 instead of January 24 with special events remembering Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The week-long celebration of Republic Day would continue till January 30, Martyrs' Day. There have been other numerous changes in the start time and the format of the cultural events.

The Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy personnel have been engaging in intensive rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Several photos and videos have been shared by PTI journalists on social media. Check out the amazing video below.

Indian Navy personnel take part in Republic Day parade practice

In the video shared by a PTI journalist on his Instagram handle, Indian Navy soldiers can be seen taking part in the rehearsals for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter evening at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi. They can be seen grooving energetically to the beats of a Bollywood song.

In another video, the Indian Navy personnel can be seen practising for the beating retreat ceremony ahead of the grand day at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Republic Day 2022 parade details

Further, Republic Media Network has learnt that homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir before the Parade commences. For the first time ever, special invitations will be rolled out for underprivileged people who don’t usually get to witness the January 26 parade. However, no foreign chief guests from Central Asian countries will be present for the Republic Day parade owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the government had sent invitations to the Heads of State of five Central Asian countries, however, the plans have now been cancelled.

In a major change in the format of the cultural events for the parade, 480 dancers will be presenting diverse dance forms of the country. These dancers have been chosen through competition among over 3,800 participants in various stages to make the event spectacular. These performances were earlier done by children of different schools.