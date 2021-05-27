Indian-origin Chef Impresses Masterchef Australia Judges With Unique Green Curry Cake

Indian origin chef Depinder Chhibber who is participating in Masterchef Australia has already impressed judges with some wonderful Indian dishes that include Chhole, paneer and parantha. Now, a new video of her Green Curry Cake has surfaced on the internet that has ingredients like white chocolate chilli ganache, coconut ice cream and a coconut crumb. The new innovative dish has caught the attention of judges of the show and netizens. The video shared by Masterchef Australia on Instagram shows the judges tasting the dish.

Green Curry Cake impresses Masterchef judges

The video was posted by Masterchef Australia on Instagram alongside the caption, "Depinder's Green Curry Cake. Remember this moment, because Green Curry cake is now a thing!". The clip shows the judges trying the dish and sharing their view about it. Andy Allen described the dish as curry cake and called it phenomenal. He said, "the onion, it's there it's humming, but, in a sweet way and also a savoury way." Jock Zonfrillo absolutely loved the dish and called it well made cake while Melissa Leong considered the elements that make it a great curry and cake. The video ends with Depinder being applauded by judges and audience of the show.

The picture of the cake was also shared by Depinder Chhibber and she described the dish as "wild". In the caption, she mentioned all the ingredients of the green curry cake. "I never thought something like a Thai curry which is so savoury could ever taste like a dessert", read a part of the caption.

The post of Masterchef Australia has garnered more than 1.4 lakh views and tons of reactions from netizens. People impressed by the creativity of the Indian origin chef took to the comments section to praise her. One user commented, "Depinder u nailed it yeah." Another individual wrote, "Can she be anymore AMAZING!! Nailing it everytime." "Deepinder making us proud whenever stepping on kitchen", commented another user.

