Wildlife Photographer Of The Year: 8 Stunning Pictures Captured By Indian Photographers

Indian photographer Aishwarya Sridhar's image titled 'Lights of Passion' won the 'Highly Commended' award at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja
City Signature
1/8
VIDYUN R HEBBAR

This signature spider hung above a roadside in Bangalore and Vidyun watched it every weekend for a month, noticing how it regularly rebuilt its web. 

Lights of Passion
2/8
Aishwarya Sridhar

Aishwarya clicked a perfect image of a tree-dusted in gold from the bioluminescence of thousands of fireflies.

Treetop Douc
3/8
Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep managed to click a fleeting image of red-shanked douc langur in Vietnam. 

Snake Versus Eagle
4/8
Sambath Subbaiah

Short-toed snake-eagle flew past and swooped upon an Indian rat snake, while the reptile then surprisingly fought back. 

House Cat
5/8
Nayan Khanolkar

This image conveys the versatility of a remarkable predator, as well as hope for our future coexistence.

The Village Cat
6/8
Masood Hussain

This image focuses on nature’s occupation or cohabitation in a human-dominated environment. 

Head Start
7/8
Dhritiman Mukherjee

A large four-metre-long male, identified by the bulbous growth at the tip of its snout, provides support for its month-old offspring. 

The Last Bite
8/8
Ripan Biswas

Weaver ant bite's into the predator’s hind leg, but the beetle then swiftly turned and snipped its attacker in two.

 

 

