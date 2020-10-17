Wildlife Photographer Of The Year: 8 Stunning Pictures Captured By Indian Photographers

Weaver ant bite's into the predator’s hind leg, but the beetle then swiftly turned and snipped its attacker in two.

A large four-metre-long male, identified by the bulbous growth at the tip of its snout, provides support for its month-old offspring.

This image conveys the versatility of a remarkable predator, as well as hope for our future coexistence.

This signature spider hung above a roadside in Bangalore and Vidyun watched it every weekend for a month, noticing how it regularly rebuilt its web.

