Wildlife Photographer Of The Year: 8 Stunning Pictures Captured By Indian Photographers

Quick links:
This signature spider hung above a roadside in Bangalore and Vidyun watched it every weekend for a month, noticing how it regularly rebuilt its web.
Aishwarya clicked a perfect image of a tree-dusted in gold from the bioluminescence of thousands of fireflies.
Short-toed snake-eagle flew past and swooped upon an Indian rat snake, while the reptile then surprisingly fought back.
This image conveys the versatility of a remarkable predator, as well as hope for our future coexistence.
A large four-metre-long male, identified by the bulbous growth at the tip of its snout, provides support for its month-old offspring.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.