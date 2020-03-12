The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Indian Post Office Lauded After Delivering Letter On Time Despite Wrong Address And Name

What’s Viral

Indian Post gets lauded by a Twitter user who praises them for delivering his letters on time despite it having an incomplete address. Read on to know more.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
Indian Post

With the advancement of technology, the mode of communication is becoming a lot more feasible. But there are still some people who depend on the Indian postal services when it comes to delivering their important messages or couriers. It cannot be denied that the Indian Post has served the nation dutifully for several years when it comes to communication. 

Also Read: 'Stammer' The Poem: Summary, Appreciation And Analysis To Help You Understand It Better

A Twitter user praised the Indian Post for delivering his letter on time

However, it seems that the Indian Post Office has still not backed down from showcasing the utmost efficiency in their work. A recent commendable act of the Indian Post has also proved this. Recently, a Twitter user took to his social media handle to praise the Indian Post for delivering his letter on time despite it having an incomplete address and details. Take a look at his tweet. 

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan And Hema Malini Movies That Will Make You Nostalgic

Some other netizens also became nostalgic and lauded the Indian Post

He goes on to praise the Indian Post for delivering the letter at his residential address on time against all odds and that too in time. It soon happened that all the other netizens went on to share their stories wherein they were in awe of the efficiency of the Indian Post. Check out some of the tweets.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ananya, Janhvi Are Bringing Back Lilac In Style; See Pics

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IPL
CORONAVIRUS IMPACTS IPL - LIVE
Delhi Police
DELHI POLICE ARREST PFI PRES & SEC
Amul
AMUL TAKES A DIG AT RAHUL GANDHI
Rajinikanth
RAJINIKANTH NOT TO BE CM FACE
Jaishankar
EAM JAISHANKAR ON CORONAVIRUS
Arvind
ARVIND SAWANT ON CORONAVIRUS