Indian Post Office Lauded After Delivering Letter On Time Despite Wrong Address And Name

With the advancement of technology, the mode of communication is becoming a lot more feasible. But there are still some people who depend on the Indian postal services when it comes to delivering their important messages or couriers. It cannot be denied that the Indian Post has served the nation dutifully for several years when it comes to communication.

Also Read: 'Stammer' The Poem: Summary, Appreciation And Analysis To Help You Understand It Better

A Twitter user praised the Indian Post for delivering his letter on time

However, it seems that the Indian Post Office has still not backed down from showcasing the utmost efficiency in their work. A recent commendable act of the Indian Post has also proved this. Recently, a Twitter user took to his social media handle to praise the Indian Post for delivering his letter on time despite it having an incomplete address and details. Take a look at his tweet.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan And Hema Malini Movies That Will Make You Nostalgic

"Maj NavNeeT Singh, High Court, Panchkula, Haryana"



A distinguished service medal is due to our @IndiaPostOffice for delivering this letter to my residential address facing all odds, and that too in time :D



✌️🎖️ pic.twitter.com/6bC44Rnejn — Navdeep Singh (@SinghNavdeep) March 10, 2020

Some other netizens also became nostalgic and lauded the Indian Post

He goes on to praise the Indian Post for delivering the letter at his residential address on time against all odds and that too in time. It soon happened that all the other netizens went on to share their stories wherein they were in awe of the efficiency of the Indian Post. Check out some of the tweets.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ananya, Janhvi Are Bringing Back Lilac In Style; See Pics

In 1975, a letter written by me to my mother "Mummy Kapurthala", reached her. Those were the days. Small towns. Postmen could perhaps sense from handwriting. I am was among the few young officers, may be — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) March 11, 2020

It was in 2009, someone sent a new year card with address "Shahid Iqbal Choudhary IAS, Jammu" and @IndiaPostOffice still delivered it at my home. I was just amazed at their efforts. — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) March 11, 2020

Yes sir, our Postal deptt seems highly efficient and awfully imagination/thoughtful at times...



1965

The address written on the PC, I received then was ...

VED RATTAN SETHI

1866, SECTOR 22B



( No CHANDIGARH)



I was a very Jr. functionary then !! — Prof V.R. Sethi (Satyekaamved) (@SethiVed) March 11, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.