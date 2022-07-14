Last Updated:

Indian Railways Books Cab For Student After Train Gets Cancelled; Netizens Laud Gesture

Indian Railways helped an IIT Madras student by booking a cab for him, after a train from Ekta Nagar railway station to Vadodara station was cancelled.

Indian Railways

Image: @DRMBRCWR/Twitter/PTI


Indian Railways helped an IIT Madras student by booking a cab for him, after a train from Ekta Nagar railway station to Vadodara station was cancelled. He was the only passenger on the train. This gesture of Indian Railways was lauded by many on the internet. 

An aerospace engineering student from IIT Madras, Satyam Gadhvi shared a video message on Twitter to thank the Indian Railways. He said that his train from Ekta Nagar to Vadodara was cancelled as tracks were washed out due to rain. "Today, I am very thankful to the whole railway department of Ekta Nagar and Vadodara for making my journey a success. The train which I booked was supposed to depart from Ektanagar at 9:15. But because the tracks were washed out because of rain, the train was cancelled at the last moment," Gadhvi said in the video message.

Further in the video, he continued, "But because of the very supportive staff of Ekta Nagar, they hired a car for me. They showed how much importance they are giving to each and every passenger of railways. The driver was nice. He took it as a challenge to catch a train from Vadodara (sic)", adding, "At Vadodara station also, railway officers were ready for us. They helped me out. I didn't even need to search for the platform. I didn't even need to pick up my luggage, They did it all for me. And I'm sure I'm going to have a happy journey." 

Netizens laud Western Railways for helping student

The video message garnered 2K views since being shared and has also accumulated opinions of the users online. A user wrote, "Good job Indian railway for help students (sic)". A second user commented, "Wow It's great news Kudos to Indian Railway". A third user wrote, "A good job hats off to them (sic)".

