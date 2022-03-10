Nowadays when everyone is busy with their life, it is heartwarming to see people helping others while taking out time from their already pre-occupied lives. A recent clip of a rescue operation shared by the Ministry of Railways shows one such prompt action by a ticket-checker to save a young man’s life. In the clip, a man tried to commit suicide by hanging up to the train’s engine roof. The incident took place at Danapur railway station in Bihar.

In this 29-seconds clip, a railway personnel was seen throwing a shawl at the youngster while he crawls up the train’s engine and the former pulls the latter from the roof. A high-voltage wire was also seen near the roof of the engine where the youngster was hanging.

After this, the youngster fell onto the platform and got unconscious. The railway personnel covered him with the towel as people told him that he should be rushed to the hospital. 'Indian Railway employees has set an example of humanity and holding up the responsibility,' the Ministry of Railways tweeted in Hindi.

भारतीय रेल के कर्मचारी ने पेश की मानवता और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा की मिसाल!



पूर्व मध्य रेल के दानापुर स्टेशन पर टिकट चेकिंग स्टॉफ ने अपनी जान पर खेलकर इंजन पर आत्महत्या करने की नीयत से चढ़े एक युवक को बचाया और अस्पताल तक पहुंचाया। pic.twitter.com/N0gyGAHhph — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 9, 2022

This rescue operation was commended by several after the video went viral.

'Railway Personnel did the great human deed', says netizens

The brave action to save the young man's life collected plaudits from a countless number of viewers. The comments were flurried over Twitter regarding this great move by railway staff who didn't care about themselves and saved the life of the young man.

"Work is appreciated but the cause should be closely monitored...", commented the user

"Applauds for a brave railway employee", said another. (In Hindi)

Image Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia