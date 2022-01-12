Northern India is presently experiencing a cold wave and many of the tourist destinations including Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have received snowfalls. The beautiful views of the snowclad regions are mesmerising to watch. Recently, the Ministry of Railways shared stunning videos of snow-covered railway stations on Twitter. The videos have caught the attention of social media users as everyone is mesmerised by it.

The Ministry of Railways has posted a video of a train entering the snow-covered Sadura Railway Station at Baramulla - Banihal section in Jammu and Kashmir. The video shows the station covered in snow and within a few moments, a train passes through the station. The video showcases the station of Jammu and Kashmir covered in a thick sheet of snow and the train also gets covered in snow. Watch the video here:

The breathtaking view of the snow clad train entering snow covered Sadura Railway Station at Baramulla - Banihal section. pic.twitter.com/4hrzLWFfD4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 11, 2022

Trains passing through tunnel near Taradevi Station

In a separate tweet, the Ministry of Railways has shared a video where a train can be seen passing between Kalka to Shimla. The station in the video can be seen covered in snow. The video shows the special passenger toy train passing through a tunnel near Taradevi Station on the Kalka - Shimla route. The Ministry of Railways highlighted the importance of the location and said that tunnel number 91 is located on the UNESCO-declared heritage Kalka-Shimla route. Watch the video here:

विश्व प्रसिद्ध कालका-शिमला रेल रूट का मनमोहक दृश्य:



यूनेस्को द्वारा घोषित हेरिटेज 'कालका-शिमला' रूट पर तारादेवी स्टेशन के नजदीक सुरंग संख्या 91 से गुजरती हुई स्पेशल पैसेंजर टॉय ट्रेन सैलानियों के आकर्षण का केंद्र बनी हुई है। pic.twitter.com/AdsJp79Arv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 11, 2022

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve has shared a video of Banihal Railway station. In the caption, the Raosaheb Patil Danve informed that the snow cutter is clearing the snow on the station to ensure smooth travel of railway passengers. In the video, the cutter can be seen clearing the snow on the snow-covered station in Jammu and Kashmir. Take a look at the post:

Netizens call it 'beautiful'

The videos have captured the attention of social media users who could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip. One user commented, "super scenically beautiful run.". Another user commented, "Very nice." Another netizen wrote, "Once in a life time journey."

Very charming — Rajesh Gupta (@RajeshG13840751) January 12, 2022

Looks like a country from Europe 🔥 — Saurabh Chauhan (@asch1505) January 11, 2022

Beautiful 😊👍 — Bhalchandra Pendse (@bhalapendse1) January 12, 2022

I want to go there... God place — piyushkaran s vyas (@piyushkaran_s) January 12, 2022

🤩🤩😱🥶🥶🥶 — SRINI SHYAM (@SriniShyam115) January 11, 2022