Indian Start-up Announces 'Right To Nap' With 30-minute Break For Employees Daily

A Bengaluru-based start-up announced that it will allow its employees to take a 30-minute nap at work. Taking to Twitter, the CEO of Wakefit Solutions said that the company has introduced the "right to nap" for its employees. Notably, this initiative has been taken to allow some rest for the employees, and during this time, designated as "Official Nap Time," the calendars of the employees will be blocked. Moreover, the company will also provide "cosy nap pods" and "quiet rooms" within the office.

Bengaluru based start-up announces 'Right to Nap' for employees

The company also shared a screengrab of an internal message and Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda's announcement that the staff members will be allowed to take a nap between 2 pm and 2:30 every day. Even after being in the business of sleep for over six years, we have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap. We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now and yet have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap. "We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will be taking things up a notch."

Citing NASA's research report, the Wakefit co-founder mentioned that studies suggest that afternoon naps can improve productivity. "A NASA study reveals that a 26-minute cat nap can enhance performance by 33%, while a Harvard study shows how naps prevent burnout," he wrote. For the unversed, Wakefit solutions held a "Right to Work Naps" survey in 2019, and in this survey, 86 per cent of 1500 respondents felt the need to have a "nap room" to take a little rest from work, while 76 per cent of respondents said that they do not have a nap room at work.

This announcement has amused many, and some have even expressed their wish to join this company. Many have suggested that this option would not be suitable for all industries. Earlier, another Bengaluru-based financial service company had announced that it would put an end to work-related charts after 6 pm every day.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative