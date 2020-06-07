Video: Indian Street Footballer Leaves Netizens Awestruck With His Goalkeeping Skills

India is home to some of the greatest sportspersons of all time, but only from games such as field hockey, cricket, badminton, etc. India is not known for its soccer capabilities which also poorly reflects on the FIFA rankings, where the country stands at 108th position in the world. However, a video going viral on social media might change the world's view of Indian football. In the video, a group of men can be seen playing the game, where the goalkeeper is now impressing netizens with his amazing skills.

Video goes viral

The video initially shared by the Asian Football Confederation and later retweeted by Erik Solheim, a Norwegian diplomat and former politician has garnered more than 1 million views on the micro-blogging platform. Netizens are simply in love with the man's goalkeeping skills with people even calling him the 'Mighty Steel Leg Sing' from the famous movie Shaolin Soccer. While some also poked fun by quoting the dialogue of MS Dhoni's coach from the biopic saying, "acha goalkeeping karta hai, wicket-keeper banega?" (You do nice goalkeeping, would you like to become a wicket-keeper?). The poke was a jab at India's obsession with cricket while ignoring other major sports.

"This is a talent that has to be signed videos like. This should impress clubs take a look at what clubs are missing one job one gole I would signed him," one user commented on the video. While another wrote, "Amazing how people in poor countries play so good barefoot. I bet many of the top European Footballers would not be able to play so well barefoot."

