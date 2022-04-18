Indian Woman Shares Pic Of Lunchbox She Saw At A Store In Europe; Netizens Get Nostalgic

There was a time when lunchboxes were a part of every child's school life. As time progressed, tiffin boxes, as they are popularly called in India, evolved. From stacks of steel vessels - the 'steel ka dabba' - to smart-looking plastic boxes, the evolution of tiffin boxes is known to every individual and a recent picture, going viral on social media is taking netizens on a pleasant stroll down memory lane.

Madhura Rao, who share the picture on Twitter, was visiting a store in Europe, called 'Hipster', when she came across the 'Steel ka dabba'. "Got bullied in school for bringing lunch in this only to find it being sold in hipster stores in Europe two decades later," Rao wrote as she shared the picture of the steel lunchbox.

Take a look at her post:

Got bullied in school for brining lunch in this only to find it being sold in hipster stores in Europe two decades later 🥲 pic.twitter.com/2MPEhJk2gC — Madhura Rao (@madhurarrao) April 16, 2022

'Just awesome lunch containers', Netizens react

Netizens became nostalgic as they took to the comments section of the post to share their views.

"These are just awesome lunch containers. Best way to separate out the aloo, dhal and rice. Mine even came with a free stainless steel spoon!", a user wrote, while a second commented, "I always loved it, hated the smell of plastic with hoot food. Only issue was vaccine lock with some hot Liquid food and whn u force open it use to spill on uniform :( (sic)".

A third user commented, "My God I saw this sold in hema and I was like why are these Europeans selling this for 17 eur (sic)".

You got bullied for this? Why? Wasn't this common in school for India? Or was this Pune specific? 😳 — Yogesh Gadgil (@YogeshGadgil) April 16, 2022

This and variations of it used to be a quite common in Germany up to the 1950s and used to be known as "Henkelmann" back then. My mom had one as an elementary school kid in post war Berlin in the early 50s. — Simi B Good (@SimiBGood) April 17, 2022

Even now I’m bringing own lunch to work. Now using thermal tiffin so my food warm when lunch time. Nothing to be ashamed pic.twitter.com/EVkcJOjDRp — The other side of me (@Klik25) April 17, 2022

(Image: @madhurarrao/Twitter)