The internet is filled with videos where people showcase their talent. In a similar fashion, a video has surfaced on social media which shows two Indian women performing bhangra along with a yellow-coloured robot at Times Square in New York. The clip of the bhangra performance is going viral as the two women showcase some energetic dance moves.

The video was shared by two women on their Instagram page named "BFunk." The clip was shared alongside the caption, "BUMBLEBEE BHANGRA??" In the video, the two women can be seen performing bhangra on the Punjabi song "Chori Chori Takna." As the two women grooved energetically, 'bumblebee', a Transformers character from the film of the same name directed by Travis Knight, could be seen moving its arms but was unable to perform dance steps. After the women finished their dance, they gave a hug to the yellow-coloured robot and he hugged them back. Notably, two women are named Shivani Bhagwan and Chaya Kumar and their Instagram page 'Bfunk' has 387K followers. Watch the video here:

Netizens call it 'rocking'

Since being shared on the photosharing site, the video has garnered over 44,000 likes and tons of reactions from netizens. Social media users took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "This gives me joy." Another user wrote, "energetic." A third user commented, "Rocking." Another social media user wrote, "Awww Batman is so left out." Check out reactions from netizens:

Two Indian women perform bhangra at Times Square

In another video shared on Instagram, Shivani Bhagwan and Chaya Kumar can be seen performing bhangra on Punjabi song 'Majhail.' The women can be seen performing energetic dance moves on the Punjabi song at Times Square in New York. The video has gathered over 1,24,000 likes and tons of reactions from social media users. The two Indian dancers shared the clip alongside the caption, "Happy Sunday funkfam!! Reminiscing about our epic NYC trip! Thanks to each and everyone of you who came out and made it so special for us where should we go next- we thinking the Midwest."

