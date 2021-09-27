Recently, an air hostess's dance video went crazy viral on social media, where she was seen grooving on the popular Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe. The dance video of the InidGo air hostess became a social media sensation overnight and made her a popular face on the Internet. Aayat recently uploaded another video and thanked all the viewers for watching her Manike Mage Hithe dance video.

Aayat's dance video has garnered more than 60 million views and a flood of reactions by users. Whoever came across her dance video was mesmerised by her moves to an extent that even popular Bollywood celebrities couldn't resist creating their versions of Manike Mage Hithe. Several social media influencers also joined the dance fest and posted their version of the video.

IndiGo air hostess 'Manike Mage Hithe' video reaches over 60 million views; Watch

After achieving humongous views on Instagram, Aayat took to her Instagram account and shared the dance video again, and thanked the viewers for watching it. She wrote, "I still can’t describe this feeling in words.. lafz kam hain shukriya kehne ke liye aap sabhi ko. Thank you so much each and every one... I just want to be the reason behind your smile! and make you proud[sic]."

For the unversed, the popular song was sung by Satheeshan Rathnayak, but it became viral after the release of Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva’s version in May this year. Thousands of users have made their own versions of the album, and the popularity of the song seems to be skyrocketing after Bollywood celebs including Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, and Amitabh Bachchan grooved on it.

Check their versions of Manike Mage Hithe dance below:

T 3998 - क्या किया .. क्या हो गया 🤣🤣 !

But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ ..edited here to my KALIA song by the genius NAVYA NAVELI..BUT honestly Manike.. playing in loop whole night .. impossible to stop listening.. SUUUPPEEERRRBBB 🎶🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/va0kEUHHVq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Yohani’s Manike Mage Hithe has crossed 125 million views on YouTube in a few months. The song has become a pan-India hit because of its soothing music and lyrics. It was produced during the COVID lockdown period this year and was later dubbed into many languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Punjabi, Nepali, Bengali, and Bhojpuri by various artists.

(Image: Instagram/@Aayatofficial)