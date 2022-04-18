Last Updated:

Watch | IndiGo Attendant's Moving Farewell Address Leaves Netizens Emotional; 'So Much Touched'

A heart-touching clip of an IndiGo air hostess announcing her last flight is the perfect delight to watch, the video leaves netizens emotional.

Purnima Mishra
IndiGo

Image: Instagram/@amruthasuresh


The Internet holds a plethora of heartwarming videos, while there are certain videos where we see people showcasing their unique talent and such videos are entertaining to watch as well. But for now, a heart-touching clip of an air hostess announcing her last flight is the perfect delight to watch. A clip was first shared on Instagram by user Amrutha Suresh, however, a video displayed that a flight attendant identified as Surabhi Nair bid goodbye to her organization. 

The clip opens up showing Surabhi getting emotional while speaking about her organization and the things she comprehended from her higher authorities. As a part of her farewell speech, Surabhi thanked everyone who was presented there on the flight as well as people who had previously fled. She mentioned that because of those passengers, the employees use to get their salaries on time, or before time. "just like our flights,” she added while giggling and wiping away her tears.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMRITHA SURESSH (@amruthasuresh)

As the user shared the video on Instagram, "What a beautiful sent off to this beautiful lady by @indigo.6e ❤️ So much touched", read the caption. The video has been doing rounds on the Internet since it has been posted and has also accumulated several likes and comments with around 397K views. 

Netizens' reaction to the video 

The video was talked about by many users on Instagram. "Surabhi you are a sweetheart!!! And you really deserve all heights !!!!u r the sweetest check lead I ever met & u will be missed", a user wrote. The second user "All the best Surbhi. It was pleasure knowing you U will be missed". The third user "Surabhi, very heart touching farewell speech". No doubts that the comments said it all about Surabhi's work and dedication to her organization.

Image: Instagram/@amruthasuresh

First Published:
