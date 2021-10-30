Last Updated:

IndiGo Crew Welcomes Passengers By Announcing In Bhojpuri; Watch Viral Video

The video shared on the microblogging site shows a flight's captain welcoming the passengers on board an IndiGo flight in the Bhojpuri language

Apoorva Kaul
IndiGo

Image: Twitter/@AwanishSharan


People who often travel by flight will be used to listening to in-flight announcements made by the crew. However, an in-flight announcement on an IndiGo flight recently has caught the attention of netizens on social media. The video that has gone viral on the internet shows the flight crew making the announcement in Bhojpuri.

IndiGo announcement in Bhojpuri

The video has been shared by an IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter. The video shared on the microblogging site shows a flight's captain welcoming the passengers on board an IndiGo flight. He then starts introducing the crew members in Bhojpuri language. "We, the Indigo family welcome you all, Captain Prateek is in the cockpit, Marsi, Sonika, Yashee and Komal are in-charge of the crew," the man can be heard saying in the Bhojpuri language in the video. He further added that the flight is not fully loaded as the passengers are more on the returning route due to Diwali and Chatth puja. Furthermore, he asks the passengers if they are comfortable with him speaking in Bhojpuri. The passengers respond to the question by showing a thumbs up. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered 85.3K views and several reactions. Netizens have appreciated the captain for speaking in the Bhojpuri language. One user commented, "In modern days if someone's takes a new initiative it gets huge support by society, .it is a great initiative has been taken by Indigo at the movement of Chath when every bhojpuri speaker feels thier culture automatically." Another user commented, "Fantastic. India has risen from the rubble of the colonial past." "Very nice gesture Indigo but please do maintain this degnity at the level. I am not happy with service sometime," commented another user.

Image: Twitter/@AwanishSharan

