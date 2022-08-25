IndiGo Pilot’s Announcement In English And Punjabi Grabs Netizens' Attention; Watch

A unique in-flight announcement of an IndiGo pilot which recently circulated on social media has taken the internet by storm. The caption of the Bangalore to Chandigarh flight grabbed attention when he made the announcement in Punjabi and English, further delighting the passengers onboard. In the small video, it can be seen that the pilot was addressing the crowd on a microphone and was extending a warm welcome.

The 58-second-long video, which has been shared by the Twitter account, named, “Resilient_Panjab”, captioned it, “#Sikh pilot on Bangalore #Chandigarh Indigo flight!”.

In the video, the pilot could be heard speaking in English at first, however, as he proceeds with the announcement, he started speaking in Punjabi. He said in Punjabi that passengers on the right side would see Bhopal during the flight, while people on the left will be able to observe Jaipur.

Additionally, the pilot requested everyone to follow COVID guidelines and to always wear a mask. He continued by taking a specific note of all the veterans, paramilitary, and defence personnel aboard. Even more, he asked passengers to sit still until the aircraft touched down in Chandigarh.

An engine of an IndiGo plane malfunctioned at Goa airport

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, at Goa airport, an engine of an IndiGo plane malfunctioned which was carrying 187 passengers and was scheduled to travel to Mumbai, according to a senior official. S V T Dhananjaya Rao, the airport director, said that all of the passengers were safely unloaded by the Indian Navy's rescue troops, PTI reported.

The director further told PTI that the Navy troops had driven the aircraft to the taxi bay. Notably, the Goa airport is a part of the Navy's INS Hansa station.

According to Rao, a technical issue with the right engine forced IndiGo aircraft 6E 6097, traveling from Goa to Mumbai with 187 passengers, including four infants, to cancel the trip at 1:27 PM. According to reports, it had to be moved from Bay Number Nine, and authorities stated that the event had no impact on the movement of any other aircraft.

