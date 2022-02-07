Indo-French Couple Sing Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh As Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar's Legacy; Watch

The sudden demise of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has left a hole in the heart of all. The internet has been pouring with personal renditions of her songs by singers from across the country as a homage to the Bharat Ratna awardee. But as known to all, her aura was well beyond territorial borders, and this Indo-French couple singing one of Lata Mangeshkar's iconic songs Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh has reinstated the fact.

Meghdut Roy Chowdhury and Pauline Laravoire paid a heartfelt tribute to the departed soul of the versatile singer. The duo aced the duet sung in remembrance of the sensational singer. Their video crossed over 15k views and counting. It is to me mention that the melodious song from the movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai was filmed on Meena Kumari in the year 1960.

Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

The country woke up on Sunday to the heartbreaking news of the passing away of the most notable and influential singer of all time, Lata Mangeshkar. Like all other singers, the couple too was aggrieved by the news when they decided to pay homage to the legend in their own sweet way. In a detailed caption along with the video, they delved into what 'Lataji' meant to them. "There never was another voice like yours, and I doubt there ever will be @lata_mangeshkar Ji. Would you believe that we had decided last night itself for this week @indofrenchsingingsundays session, we would sing #ajeebdastaanhaiyeh and this morning we woke up to this heartbreaking news of your passing (away)? Aap sach mein hi kisi aur ke noor ho gaye."

Take a look at the video here:

The video shows the couple singing one of the unforgettable, evergreen tracks of Lata Mangeshkar. While Pauline hummed the lyrics, Meghdut accompanied her with a Ukulele. The video comes with a text insert "Rest in Music" and concludes with a caption, "The heaven will rejoice today with your homecoming and we will celebrate your legacy today, tomorrow, and every day of our lives with your music. Thank you for giving us so many memories".

The video received tons of positive comments along with thousands of likes. Viewers admired the couple's talent and prayed for the Queen of Melody. For the unknown, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on January 8 after she tested positive for COVID. She was under intensive care before she showed signs of recovery. Unfortunately on Sunday, she passed away. Her mortal remains were brought for the cremation ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

(Image: @meghdutroychowdhury/Instagram)