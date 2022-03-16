Indo-French Couple's Bengali Song 'Jibone Ki Pabo Na' Version Amazes Netizens; Watch

The internet is full of videos that probably show people recreating their version of songs from old Indian songs. Amid all these renditions, a recently viral video on the internet shows a beautiful Indo-French version of Manna Dey’s Bengali song Jibone Ki Pabo Na. If you are a true melody lover then this one is for you. This Instagram handle generally posts the melodies regularly but, this Indo-French version grabbed the attention of many users.

The video was posted by Meghdut Roy Chowdhary, where the user himself is accompanied by his co-singer. The two, Meghdut Roy Chowdhary and Pauline Laravoire, were seen sweetly singing a melody by Manna Dey’s Jibone Ki Pabo Na, while Meghdut was seen playing the guitar for giving up the complementary music to their voices. It is easier to sing a melody in your language but, it's a challenge to put an extra effort to bring out your version of a song in a different language. The number was featured in the 1969 Bengali film Teen Bhubaner Pare. "We did a #mannadey for this week's Indo-French Singing Sundays session! And @paulinelaravoire has never been able to refuse the urge to swing whenever this song has come on in the past. So there you go. Have a swinging Sunday, folks!" said the caption on the clip.

Netizens' reactions to this Melody

With almost 33K views on the video, it had also garnered several comments from different viewers. The duo and the Melody are being loved by netizens, it had also scored about 3.4K likes since it was posted. "Just awesome", commented one viewer. Another one commented, "You both make a lovely couple". The third user spelled, "Mine fav Duo. You both are a great inspiration for the youths of this generation".

Image: Instagram/@meghdutroychowdhury