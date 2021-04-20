Indonesian Man Names His Newborn Son 'Department Of Statistical Communication'

In an incident that has left his acquaintances shocked, an Indonesian man named his newborn son 'Department Of Statistical Communication’ after the civil services department that he works for, an Indonesian newspaper Kompas reported. Slamet ‘Yoga’ Wahyudi, a resident of Brebes Regency, Central Java, told the outlet that his wife, Ririn Linda Tunggal Sari had come to terms with their son’s eccentric name as she had promised during her pregnancy that he would be allowed to name the child after the birth.

After their baby arrived on December 23, Slamet named him ‘Dinas Komunikasi Informatika Statistik’ in Bahasa Indonesia (which translates to ‘Department of Statistical Communication’). The 38-year-old also admitted that the name “does sound strange,” he, however, added that his wife did not mind, anyway. Amid growing objections and criticism from the family, Slamet said that the child’s nickname will be 'Dinko', and that he will address him with the same name in his day-to-day life.

Slamet, who works for the Indonesian civil service since 2009, said that the name of his newborn, which appears odd, was to pay tribute to his workplace. The name represents a civil service section that Slamet has been working for the past 17 years. Naming his child after the department was a way to express gratitude towards his civil services job, although the Indonesian father did admit that it was slightly odd.

Unconventional baby name not new

However, an unconventional baby name is not something unheard of. Hollywood actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow named her daughter ‘Apple’. Shakespeare In Love actress told the Adobe's MAX summit that when she was pregnant her husband decided that if it’s a girl, he gets to name her ‘Apple’. “Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome, and it's biblical,” the American actress had told Oprah Winfrey separately in a televised interview. More recently, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes named their baby X Æ A-12 Musk.

The unusual baby moniker also hit headlines after it was rejected by the law in California as the state suggested that the couple could use only 26 alphabetical characters of the English language, as per the state constitution. Similarly, the daughter of singer and rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is called North West. A 29-year-old Singaporean man named Batman bin Suparman became popular on Twitter after a FoodPanda colleague shared an innocuous screenshot of his NRIC.

