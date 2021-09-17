Indore Woman On Main Motive Behind Dancing On Road: 'started This As A Good Initiative'

Indore woman whose video went viral on social media for dancing on a busy road has clarified her move and revealed the main motive behind the video. The 30-second-long viral video shows that the woman, dressed in black and also wearing a mask and a cap of that colour, starts dancing on the zebra crossing as soon as the traffic signal turns red. The woman uploaded a video and clarified that her intention was to make people aware of the importance of following traffic rules.

The Instagrammer explained in the video that she received positive feedback for her act, but added that a few people also tried to project it in a wrong manner. “My main motive to create this video was that a red signal means that you have to stop. Also, the pedestrian sign there means that the person needs to slow down the speed of their vehicle so that people can walk through that. So my motive was that when there is red light at the traffic signal, why are people breaking the rules?” she said in the video.

Indore woman clarifies her stand on viral video, explains her intentions behind it

Adding, the Instagrammer who has landed into legal trouble post the video claimed that she has received positive responses from the people. “I have received a lot of positive responses from the people and contrary to it, I have also received negative responses as well. My only motive was to make people aware of the rules, COVID protocols that people are not following. What I have done was maybe portrayed in the wrong way and I will not influence anyone to do that. But, I started this as a good initiative to make people aware of rules and things that they should not do while driving.”

Towards the end, while concluding the video, she asserted the fact that she did not upload the video to get famous on social media. Elucidating further, she said, “I hope that people will share the message and make others understand that this video was not to get famous on Instagram. I posted this video on my Instagram because everybody has access to social media and they have been seeing a lot of trends on the platform. So I wanted to do it with a twist and message. So this was my message to make people aware of the rules and about COVID protocols.”

The video by the female Instagrammer did not go well with the Indore traffic police who later asserted on taking actions against her. Speaking on the same, Indore Additional Superintendent of Police, Anil Patidar spoke about taking strict actions against the woman and said that she has misused the zebra crossing and was also seen standing on the roof of a car which violates traffic rules. Also, she was served with a legal notice after the matter went into the hands of the Indore Traffic Police followed by the directions of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra who gave strict directions for taking actions against her under the different provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

IMAGE: Instagram/@viralbhayani/shreayakalraa