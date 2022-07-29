Last Updated:

'Infinite Stories': Viral Digital Art Blows The Internet Away, Video Stuns Netizens; Watch

The viral digital art has left people on the internet stunned and has garnered around 16.7 million views, the video has prompted many views.

In a world full of emerging technologies, there are artists coming up with their unique creations. People make use of different apps that allow them to add details like never before to their work. Proving this, a video has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows an incredible digital drawing. 

The viral video of digital artwork was shared on Twitter by a digital illustrator, who goes by the name Vaskange (@Vaskange). The clip starts off with a simple picture that shows an artist working on a drawing. However, as one zooms into the small image of a polaroid seen within the same picture, another emerges. This keeps happening as the camera keeps zooming in on one detail in a portrait to another detail in the next. The caption on the video reads, "The original video of my artwork here. Stay tuned, to discover more infinite stories!"

Netizens' Reactions 

The viral digital art has left people on the internet stunned and has garnered around 16.7 million views. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "This is mind-blowing." A  second user wrote, "Truly amazing Hope more people start giving you credit for your work. Looking forward to your future projects!" A third user wrote, "This is the coolest! Little tiny universes inside everything."

