'Inoculate Yourselves': Valentine's Day Ad With COVID Twist Wins Internet, Watch Video

Businessman Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a Valentine’s Day-inspired “readymade advertising brief” post for Serum Institute of India’s chief Adar Poonawalla. On February 11, Mahindra shared the hilarious coronavirus vaccination advertisement video, which was first shared on American late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Vaccines are forever,” Mahindra wrote while sharing the clip.

In the advertisement, a man is seen proposing to his girlfriend with a dose of the vaccine instead of a ring. “Inoculate yourself…with love,” the video suggested before concluding with a shot of the Pfizer vaccine, which is “not available anywhere”. It is worth noting that vaccines against coronavirus are in huge demand across the world as countries begin to lift restrictions induced by the pandemic.

Hilarious. ⁦@adarpoonawalla⁩ you have a readymade advertising brief. Vaccines are forever... pic.twitter.com/smFjCBTH6l — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2021

The video has been watched more than one lakh time on the microblogging platform since being shared by Mahindra. Actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi also shared the parody ad on Instagram. What a great add ... wishing all of us the best," she wrote. Moreover, several Twitter users also flooded the comment section with hilarious jokes. While one user wrote, “Valentine vaccination,” another added, “Cupid strikes with a needle”.

This @Valentine's Day special gift to everyone soulmate ..!🤣🤣 — HEMANTH 🤗_4U_ (@urslovelyHEMU) February 11, 2021

Yes...Best possible gift in present days because it is scarce... Excellent thoughtful ad idea...👍🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Neeraj Kumar Verma (@nkvneeraj1) February 11, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine or CUPID-19 vaccine??🤔😉



Happy Valentine's Day in advance! — THE ROCKSTAR (@VivJonty) February 11, 2021

Truely the most wanted gift this valantine day 🎁💕 — kanan sampat (@kanansampat) February 11, 2021

Best marketing of the time 😂😂 — Ashwini (@_IamWINI_) February 11, 2021

SII hoping to launch Novavax’s vaccine

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer in terms of the sheer volume that it produces each year. Earlier this month, SII's CEO, Adar Poonawalla announced that the drug-making company is hoping to launch Novavax's coronavirus vaccine in India by June this year. In a tweet, Poonawalla said that his firm's partnership for a COVID-19 vaccine with Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results and that they have also applied to start trials in India. In India, Serum Institute will be manufacturing around 1 billion doses of the vaccine under the local brand Covovax, with half of them expected to be reserved for India.

