Inside Karnataka Jail, Criminal Gets Access To Sofa, TV & Mobile; Home Min Vows Action

The state of affairs of Karnataka’s Parappana Agrahara Central jail was exposed after a video of a criminal allegedly receiving royal treatment inside the prison went viral. After the surfacing of the purported video, corruption allegations were being levied on the police officials who were seen receiving cash from the history-sheeter. Karnataka Home Minister had affirmed strict action against the accused.

Rowdy receives Royal treatment in Jail

In the widely circulated video, an infamous criminal JCB Narayana Swamy was seen watching Television on his sofa inside his prison cell. What was supposed to be a punishment for the accused, was seen as a consolation for him as he was supplied with every material comfort inside his den. The video further disclosed that the rowdy sheeter didn’t have to worry about the jail food as he was being provided with special delicacies.

From comfort food to bed to a mobile and television connection, everything was available to rowdy sheeter on his doorsteps inside the jail premises. The video also showed him handing over cash to some police officers.

Karnataka Home Minster Araga Jnanendra had taken note of the video and has assured that strict action will be taken against the accused police officers who have permitted this under their jurisdiction.

After the video came to the fore, the minister in a statement informed, "I noticed media reports of irregularities happening in the prison. Earlier, I had visited the prison and met the jail officials and prisoners. Prisons should not become a centre for illegal activities. I have directed officials to take stringent action. An inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken based on the report.”

This is not the first time that such an incident had come to light. Earlier, former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala was caught on camera getting VIP treatment in the same Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

Image: Republic / ANI