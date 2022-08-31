'Inspiration': Video Of Specially-abled Child Performing Daily Activities Amazes Netizens

The internet consists of a plethora of inspiring content, which explains that everything is possible if they are done with firm determination and strong grit. Exemplifying this spirit, a video has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows a child with amputated limbs performing daily tasks like a normal person.

The viral video opens up to show a child enjoying his meal in school. It's only when the video progresses that one notices that his hands have been amputated from below the elbow.

Despite that, the boy did not have any trouble in eating, as he used his mouth to hold the chapathi and the spoon. Later in the video, one could see that his legs too had been amputated, when we can see him with his schoolmates in the assembly line. The viral video of the specially-abled boy was shared on Twitter. "Let life be related to life, Let us stay as long as our spirit is alive".

'Inspiration', netizens' reactions

The heartwarming video gained traction on the internet with netizens lauding the boy's spirit in showing that challenges could not hamper his determination. The viral video has amassed around 547K views and has accumulated several likes. The total number of likes were 41.7K. It has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "True and motivational". "Nothing is impossible in life," read another comment. A third user wrote, "Inspiration".

True and motivational 💗💗 — Praful Thakre (@Praful47106179) August 31, 2022

nothing is impossible in life 🙏💫👼 — Khushu (@Khushali_vaghe) August 31, 2022