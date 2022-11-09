Inspiring Story Of A TEDx Speaker Recalling Her Father's Support Goes Viral; Here's Why

This young Diversity Trainer, Researcher and TEDx speaker is making the heart of the netizens melt with her empowering story about a man who supported her every step of the way. On Father’s Day, Prachi Thakur penned down her story about how she used to be ashamed of her father running a Paan Shop. The post then went viral.

While sharing her story on Linkedin, Prachi asserted that one day she came home crying when a friend of her brother exclaimed on the news that her father runs a betel shop. Stating how she wished that her father had a normal job just like other fathers, Thakur exclaimed that she wanted her father to have a stable salary so that the siblings could have some good notebooks.

However, Thakur exclaimed that irrespective of his job, her father had an “undying spirit for success”. Thakur then went on to explain how girls in her city in Bihar were married off after their class 10 exams. She talked about how the girls in her neighbourhood didn’t have access to better opportunities and weren't even allowed to go out in the evening. Despite all the odds, Prachi claimed that her father was supportive of all her ambitions.

From taking his daughter to Puducherry to convincing his wife to join a gym

While talking about all the things her father has done irrespective of their financial situation, Prachi exclaimed that in an environment where girls were getting married off at an early age, Thakur’s father used to push her to gain academic degrees.

Prachi said, “In my city where no one focused on girls' studies, my father accompanied me to Pondicherry for my master's.” Asserting that her father didn’t let her step in the kitchen, Prachi in her LinkedIn post wrote, “At a time when girls in my city were taking cooking lessons as a family, my father cooked for us when our mother was away. He never let me in the kitchen, even when I was older.”

Thakur also talked about how her father supported not only her but also her mother in her endeavours. Talking about her father who insisted her mother go to the gym, she wrote, “At a time when it was the norm for women to stay home, my father was supporting my mother to go to the gym.”

Prachi then went on to say that the secret behind her confidence is her father’s constant support throughout her life. When it comes to the question of what her father does for a living, Prachi wrote, “Father still repairs cooking stoves.”

The post which Thakur shared on her Linkedin on the occasion of Father’s day has now become viral. The story now has more than 3000 comments and netizens are enamoured by her story. The post is now filled with comments from users who shared what their father did for a living and about the role their father played in their lives.