Instagram Account Reveals People's Surreal Encounters With Celebs; From Boseman To Kidman

A social media handle that goes by the name @Overheardcelebs is gaining a lot of popularity among netizens. The page shares celebrity encounters, funny awkward conversations or random spotting of celebrities and famous people. The social media handle has shared stories from netizens running into celebrities like Chadwick Boseman to Harry Styles.

Instagram's Overheard celebs IG account shares stories of celebrity encounters

In a post shared by the social media page, it was revealed that a user had run into Boseman Chadwick. According to the post shared, the user ran into Boseman the same day the actor was going to the Oscars. Here is what the post read:

“I used to be a runner, but after a decade of colon problems — leading to having it removed in 2011 — I had to stop. My body couldn’t handle it. So, when I finally got healthy, it was a joy to get back to running. On one of my first runs back, I was struggling to get a rhythm, really huffing and puffing, when I see a big SUV and a guy in a tuxedo up the street. As I run closer to it, the guy in the tuxedo sees me and lifts his arms and starts cheering me on, shouting ‘Looking good man! Get it!’ It was silly but it really gave me a boost. Then finally, when I got to the man, I realized — ‘Oh shit, that’s the guy who played Jackie Robinson!’ (This was in Feb. of 2014.) He continued his cheering and we had an epic high-five as I went by. We both laughed and he did a little boxer move as I kept going. That little lift gave me such a boost. Later that night at home, I watched Boseman at the Oscars and it finally dawned on me — that’s why he was in the tux.”

Another celebrity encounter was reported for Gary Busey. According to a social media post on the page, a netizen, “Went to karaoke one night at Cafe Habana in Malibu and as I was trying to leave the DJ booth where the song selection book was, Gary Busey cornered me and said, 'You will never sing Garth Brooks again’ and wouldn’t let me leave until I agreed.” Check out the post below.

A user shared a hilarious encounter with Oscar-winner Brie Larson. Apparently, the user had tried to sell a cup that the actor had drank from on eBay for $11. According to the page, the funny thing was that the actor found out about it and the netizen got fired from the workplace.

There are various other posts of such encounters and the list of celebrities include:

Nicole Kidman

Jennifer Garner

Harry Styles

Image credits: Chadwick Boseman, Nicole Kidman, Harry Styles Instagram

