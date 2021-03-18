Instagram Influencers Fined Rs 28,000 After Video Of Bike Stunts Catches UP Police's Eye

Two women, who were caught on camera performing stunts on a bike, have now been penalised with a fairly hefty fine. Shivangi Dabas and Sneha Rajvanshi, both social media influencers, gained online traction after their video went viral. However, the video also caught the eye of UP Police which then tracked them down and issued a challan of Rs. 28,000.

On March 18, the police department of Uttar Pradesh made a public awareness post regarding road safety wherein it warned residents against performing such stunts. “It is definitely a crime,’ asserted the police. In the video, they showed a copy of the challan that they had issued to the influencer duo. Additionally, the video also featured the video of another man who performed serious stunts.

Since shared the post has racked up over 65.1 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from people. Lauding the efforts of the department, “well done”, a user commented. Meanwhile, another commented contrarily, “And what about the 26th January parade where our Brave Soldiers show stunt in Bike and risk their life. They are our Heroes and it should be stopped”.

Earlier this week, the police department made a similar statement by arresting a man who was filmed doing push-ups on a moving car in the middle of a road went viral on social media. The dangerous video caught the netizens' attention and now it has come to the knowledge of the Uttar Pradesh Police. The UP police Uttar Pradesh Police also took to its official Twitter account to share a post involving the video and the action the department took regarding the matter.

The department also shared the video in which first the young man is doing push-ups on a moving car. However, later in the video, the person was seen apologising for doing the stunt. The video also features SSP Firozabad Ajay Kumar, who talks about the matter as he said that the challan has been issued against the person.