Instagram User Shares 'Quarantine Dance', Netizens Call It 'gold'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, people are finding various ways to entertain themselves. From making funny videos to #QuarantineTravelChallenge, people have taken over the internet to share how they are spending their days during such unprecedented times. Recently, an Instagram user shared a hilarious edited video of himself grooving to Buttercup by Jack Stauber.

Aadhithya Kota, who is an interaction designer from Bengaluru, completed the video with some random standouts of him being introduced as special effects. In the video, one can see Kota changing his poses, synchronising his body with special effects. The song fits perfectly with his dance and engineering skills and the video has left netizens in splits.

READ: Video: Leopard And Python Caught In Nail-biting Battle, Netizens Curious

While speaking to a media outlet, Kota said that he took inspiration from a similar video on the internet and he later recorded the dance video on a phone camera. He further revealed that he made the cutouts and edited using a photo editing software. The video has taken the internet by storm as netizens are sharing it on various social media platforms.

He reportedly said that he never expected that kind of response and appreciation that he has received on the internet. Kota added that initially he was reluctant to post the video but his sister persuaded him to post it on Instagram. His video has received more than 118,000 views and more than 23,000 likes.

READ: Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes In Hindi To Send To Your Family And Friends

'This is gold'

With thousands of comments, netizens have called the video ‘gold’. One Instagram user wrote, “Thank you so much for making this! You are so funny and creative. When I'm feeling down I watch it cheer me up and I laugh every time. You are a gift to Humanity!”. Another user added, “How did you make this!! I need to know. it’s amazing”.

READ: COVID-19 Lockdown: Twitter Users Share ‘dumbest’ Dog Stories

READ: Dog Watching Sheeps On Laptop Is 'gentle Reminder' To Stay Home Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.