'Intelligent Boy': Baby Monkey Uses His Wit To Climb The Wall; Watch Video

An adorable video of a baby monkey trying to climb a wall has surfaced on the internet. After multiple attempts, the baby monkey using his wit succeed in climbing the wall. The video has been shared by a user Vivek Nair on Twitter alongside the caption, "Never give up". Netizens, amazed by the video shared their views in the comments section.

Baby monkey climbs short wall

The video shared on the microblogging site shows a monkey jumping on the short wall. While the baby monkey is trying to jump on the green wall, other monkeys are seen jumping here and there on the wall. The baby monkey then grabs the tail of another monkey sitting on the wall. Ultimately, the tiny monkey succeeds in climbing the wall. Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 21000 views and several reactions. The video has grabbed the attention of users who expressed their views in the comments section. One user commented, "God gifted skill." Another individual commented, "cuuuute". Another user commented, "Subtly give your child resources but let him/her figure out how to use them."

God gifted skill..... — N L BHATIA (@NLBHATIA_IFFCO) July 12, 2021

Very Nice & Intelligent boy👍Commando Training 🇳🇪 — Amritroychoudhury (@Amritroychoudh1) July 12, 2021

So cute — uma menon 🇮🇳 (@16menon) July 12, 2021

That boy is going to be topper of the class — Chayan Ghosh (@HillsofChayan) July 12, 2021

NO. This shows that u need some subtle help to succeed in life — Shantonu Roy (@shantonu_roy) July 12, 2021

Tactics class for the baby😅 — NinjaWarrior (@NannuK7) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, a video showing a monkey roaming inside a coach of a Delhi Metro train recently surfaced on social media. The clip shared by user @AjayDorby has taken the internet by storm and it has prompted hilarious reactions online. It shows the simian monkeying around inside the train and then finally settling on a seat next to a commuter. In the video, the monkey is seen roaming around in the carriage. Before sitting quietly next to a commuter, the simian is seen standing on the seat and taking a look out of the window. A person can be heard saying Yamuna Bank Station, which falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.

IMAGE: VIVEKSNAIR17/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.