International Coffee Day 2021: Fevicol, Zomato Celebrate With Creative Posts

A cup of coffee makes almost everyone feel more energised in the morning. Each year, International Coffee Day is celebrated on October 1. The day is an occasion for coffee lovers to celebrate one of their most loved beverages across the world. Social media forums are flooded with posts where people have shared special posts to mark the day. The companies like Zomato and Fevicol have also joined in to celebrate the occasion by sharing some creative posts.

The food delivering giant Zomato has shared a series of pictures to mark the occasion. The pictures showcase characters from popular movies and web series that show their love for coffee. The post includes an image of actor Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari from the web series The Family Man, among other pictures.

A picture shared on the Instagram account of Zomato also shows Nana Patekar as Uday Shetty from the movie Welcome. The picture also shows Guddu and Kaleen bhaiya characters from the Mirzapur series, while one of the images shows Boman Irani as Viru Sahastrabudhhe from the movie 3 Idiots. The post was shared alongside the caption, "Rise and smile coffee lovers except the ones who smiled after looking at the last slide happy coffee day and smile day everyone![sic]."

Similarly, Fevicol's Instagram account, which posts creative advertisements, has also joined in to share a special post for International Coffee Day. The picture posted by the adhesive company on social media shows two cups side by side. The mascot of the Fevicol can be seen on top of the coffee. The text on the bottom of the picture read, "Strong Coffee Stronger bonds[sic]." The caption of the post shared by the adhesive company read, "For kaafi strong bonds[sic]."

