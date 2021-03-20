International Day Of Happiness 2021: Here Is How The Internet Has Been Celebrating

International Day of Happiness is an important day which had been declared by the United Nations in the year 2013. The main motive of celebrating the day is to understand the importance of remaining happy and to work together to create a happier environment for the people. This special day is observed every year to understand the importance of mental health and how it can affect a person in the long run.

People across social media platforms have been forwarding International Day of Happiness wishes through adorable posts. Amidst the pandemic, it has become a difficult task for most people to maintain their mental health while staying at home for long hours. Mental health issues have been on the rise lately as there has been a lot of negativity and shade around the globe. Most experts also believe that the current state has a lot to do with the perseverance of the people. Most people on the internet have also shared tips to celebrated International Day of Happiness 2021 with simple gestures and activities.

Always stay happy by doing meditation regularly 2 avoid negativity around u nd 2 be more successful in life like more than 65 millions follower of @derasachasauda in pious guidance of St Dr. @Gurmeetramrahim Singh G Insan r living blessed life. pic.twitter.com/CGU4twAE24 — Ankur Chaudhary (@AnkurCh74881667) March 20, 2021

There is only one happiness in life, to love and be loved , and the love should be selfless.#InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/vIJbr5uFlb — Tannu bhidania (@tannubhidania) March 20, 2021

So it’s #InternationalDayOfHappiness . What’s that one thing that makes u happy??

Can be anything , big or small .. — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) March 20, 2021

Meditation eliminates negativity from a person's mind. Millions of @derasachasauda volunteers practice meditation taught by Spiritual Master Saint Dr @Gurmeetramrahim Singh Ji Insan & achieved positive mindset and live a happy life...ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜â˜ºâ˜ºâ˜º#InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/nE48bv0czd — Annu Insan (@insa_annu12) March 20, 2021

If you do work hard, you do not reap rewards. It is a permanent that you put your efforts & meditate on God's words, so that you can become successful.#InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/gJLpL0EAzG — ðŸ˜Š Happy Khambra A+ðŸ˜Š (@AlwaysBHappy21) March 20, 2021

Always stay happy, keep smiling and feel now fortunate you are. Live with a thought that your life is the best. #InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/3Oi4IPKKqd — ðŸŽ—ðŸ’–à¤ªà¤¾à¤• à¤°à¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¤à¤—à¥à¤°à¥ à¤œà¥€ à¤•à¤¾ ðŸ’–ðŸŽ— (@insa_mala) March 20, 2021

To unlock the door of happiness,one must hv to start exploring within oneself. The 1st step of this exploration is spend 5 min evryday to retrench your evils & then ensure yourself never to repeat them again. This method will make u an excellent prsn#InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/00kOTqAdCH — !n$@n R@jâ‚©!nd€R (@DofMSG33822500) March 20, 2021

Saint Dr. @Gurmeetramrahim ji made his life happy by giving such amazing Gurmantra to more than 6.5 crore people.thank you my lordðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ #InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/zOg3meU15V — ðŸ˜‡ Spiritual Life ðŸ˜‡ (@SpiritualLife17) March 20, 2021

Some netizens have suggested that finding happiness in simple things and achievements helps everyone develop a more peaceful lifestyle. It is also important to have a hobby that instantly helps you relax and forget the worries of life. Some people on social media have also shared instances when they realized the importance of mental health and how much happiness can mean to a person. Have a look at a bunch of International day of Happiness 2021 tweets here.

International Day of Happiness 2021 wishes and quotes

"The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up." — Mark Twain

“Folks are usually about as happy as they make their minds up to be.” â€• Abraham Lincoln

“Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life.” – Omar Khayyam

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." — Mahatma Gandhi

If you are content with small achievements, your happiness will last long! Dear friends, Happy World Day of Happiness to you! Be happy and spread your happiness!

Happy World Happiness Day! Happiness is in all the little things around you, so be happy!

