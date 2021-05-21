International Tea Day: Netizens Paying Tribute To Parle G As Tea's Companion Goes Viral

It is a day for tea lovers to rejoice as May 21 marks International Tea Day. Fans of this beverage do not need a reason to consume it and also call tea to be the 'soul's drink'. People took to their social media to share pictures with a cup of tea and write tea-related quotes with it. Many also reminisced the days when they would hang out with their friends at local tea stalls and have a nice crisp cutting chai. This Tea Day, netizens also took to Twitter to express their love for tea through hilarious memes. Check out some of the viral memes below.

Tea lovers celebrate International Tea Day by sharing viral memes

Without mentioning Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma's Jethlal, the memefest feels incomplete. Just like netizens, Jethalal is also an avid tea drinker and he expressed his love for this beverage rather vividly. In a popular clip from the sitcom, wherein Jethala says that he can drink as much tea as he wants using a tumbler in the bathroom. He also desires that instead of a soap bar, a biscuit packet should be kept in the bathroom. Netizens also paid tribute to Parle G biscuit as it is considered to taste best with tea. One of them also took a fun jibe at green tea and quipped that it does not taste as good as it is advertised to be. Another one called tea to be the 'ultimate stress buster'. One of them also went on to label the parts of the tea.

A tribute to the longest serving partner of Chai...#InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/irJGBZEK3u — CA Hari Arora (@CAHariArora) May 21, 2021

Tea Day significance

This day is celebrated to shed light on the tea trade and how it has affected tea farmers and helped them earn a living. It was the United Nations General Assembly's decision to declare May 21 as International Tea Day. This day came into existence in 2019. Southeast Asian countries have an upper hand in the export of tea wherein China is the leading exporter of tea in the world. The significance of this day to make people aware of the history and cultural heritage of this beverage. This day also aims at shedding light on the impact of the tea trade and support the production of tea in more ways than one.

Image: Unsplash

