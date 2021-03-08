International Women's Day: Netizens Salute Women Worldwide With Heartiest Wishes

Emphasising the message of equality, denouncing stereotypes and promoting equal opportunities without gender discrimination, the internet on Sunday poured in warm and heartiest wishes for women globally on International Women’s Day. Focusing on this year’s theme, Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world, netizens honoured and commemorated the crucial role of women across every sphere of life.

Tons of messages flooded Twitter as users wished the females for their tremendous and elaborate efforts in shaping an equal future, all the while sharing inspiring stories of women leading in roles stereotypically reserved for men. Men celebrated the contributions women made into their lives that made a difference, such as India’s proclaimed chess master Viswanathan Anand, who took to his official handle to thank his mother for teaching him chess. Another lauded the Indian American aerospace engineer Swati Mohan for opening the doors for women into the highly advanced and critical scientific role. Many others acknowledged the women achievers, leaders, contributors, and pioneers for making a positive change for an equal society.

"This year’s International Women’s Day is a rallying cry for Generation Equality, to act for an equal future for all," UN stressed. Saying that it will convene a Generation Equality Forum, the organisation added it "will draw leaders, visionaries, and activists from around the world, safely on a virtual platform, to push for transformative and lasting change for generations to come." Internet meanwhile also encouraged women's opinions at the heart of every issue, and on every table where decisions were being made.

Read: Women's Day Messages And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones On This Special Day

Read: Google Launches 'Impact Challenge' Drive To Support 1 Million Indian Women Entrepreneurs

Encouraging messages

"To all women, I send you my respect, admiration, appreciation and my commitment too — to celebrate you, to uplift you and to empower you. Because strong women build strong nations," a tweet read. "Let's take time to appreciate the driving forces of the world, without them our existence is impossible," another read. "To all the women, No matter what's your ethnicity, age or financial status. It's really a great honor to connect and have you all. And we shall abide by a promise to keep you all safe always," meanwhile, one other stated.

Happy Women’s day !! I remember my mom who taught me chess. It was her support that made me India’s first Grandmaster!! https://t.co/pKHFIL7cTy — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) March 8, 2021

Meet 26yr-old Harshini Kanhekar became the 1st woman in 46 years to graduate from the National Fire Service College (NFSC) in Nagpur and consequently, became India’s first Woman Fire Fighter.#WomenEmpowerment @SwetaSinghAT @RubikaLiyaquat @madhukishwar @RDXThinksThat @jkd18 pic.twitter.com/CtsP2HlPIz — Anita Chauhan (@anita_chauhan80) December 10, 2020

A long journey it's been, remarkable gains made thus far, today is not just a day for them(Women) but one to remind all of us that they deserve to be admired, loved and respected.



Happy Women's day to our mothers of the nation.#InternationalWomensDay2021 pic.twitter.com/NVqPbwtxqC — Wadada Michael (@wadadamichael) March 8, 2021

You are strong, beautiful, and definitely limitless!



Happy International Women's Day to all women especially our Sisses.💕#InternationalWomensDay2021 ❣️ pic.twitter.com/6sksrBIpCZ — UPLB SELES (@uplbselesKIDLAT) March 8, 2021

#internationalwomensday2021 #HappyWomensDay

Women make the world-go-around. Salutes & Respects to the Best. May we continue to inspire & be inspired...❤️#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/AAIqJdAPPX — Shubham Patil (@Shubham19915080) March 8, 2021

Happy International Women's Day!



Tag some of your favourite women you're following below and show them that you appreciate them, today and every day!#InternationalWomensDay #IWD2021 #InternationalWomensDay2021 pic.twitter.com/bKxHffK60P — Kirsten Banks (@AstroKirsten) March 8, 2021

#STPIINDIA salutes all women for their enormous contribution to society in making it equitable, progressive & sustainable. Wishing all women a very happy #InternationalWomensDay2021. #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/Q1KxLx5eVz — STPI (@stpiindia) March 8, 2021

Read: International Women's Day: Samantha, Keerthy & Other South Indian Stars Hail Womanhood

Read: PM Modi Extends Women's Day Greetings; Says 'Saluting Our Indomitable #NariShakti

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.