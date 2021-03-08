Last Updated:

International Women's Day: Netizens Salute Women Worldwide With Heartiest Wishes

Tons of messages flooded Twitter as users wished the females for their tremendous and elaborate efforts in shaping an equal future on International Women's Day.

International Women's Day

Emphasising the message of equality, denouncing stereotypes and promoting equal opportunities without gender discrimination, the internet on Sunday poured in warm and heartiest wishes for women globally on International Women’s Day. Focusing on this year’s theme, Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world, netizens honoured and commemorated the crucial role of women across every sphere of life.

Tons of messages flooded Twitter as users wished the females for their tremendous and elaborate efforts in shaping an equal future, all the while sharing inspiring stories of women leading in roles stereotypically reserved for men. Men celebrated the contributions women made into their lives that made a difference, such as India’s proclaimed chess master Viswanathan Anand, who took to his official handle to thank his mother for teaching him chess. Another lauded the Indian American aerospace engineer Swati Mohan for opening the doors for women into the highly advanced and critical scientific role. Many others acknowledged the women achievers, leaders, contributors, and pioneers for making a positive change for an equal society. 

"This year’s International Women’s Day is a rallying cry for Generation Equality, to act for an equal future for all," UN stressed. Saying that it will convene a Generation Equality Forum, the organisation added it "will draw leaders, visionaries, and activists from around the world, safely on a virtual platform, to push for transformative and lasting change for generations to come." Internet meanwhile also encouraged women's opinions at the heart of every issue, and on every table where decisions were being made.

Encouraging messages

"To all women, I send you my respect, admiration, appreciation and my commitment too — to celebrate you, to uplift you and to empower you. Because strong women build strong nations," a tweet read. "Let's take time to appreciate the driving forces of the world, without them our existence is impossible," another read. "To all the women, No matter what's your ethnicity, age or financial status. It's really a great honor to connect and have you all. And we shall abide by a promise to keep you all safe always," meanwhile, one other stated. 

