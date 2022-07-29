Internet Dotes Bride Seen Enjoying, Eating & Dancing At Her Wedding In Viral Video | Watch

There are multiple videos on the internet showcasing different bridal entries, bridal looks, and a couple of dances. But here's something more interesting to watch: A delightful video doing rounds on the internet showing a bride doing a little happy dance while eating food at her own wedding.

The viral video opens with a text inserted, it reads “Pov: When you’re the bride and the food at your wedding is 100". The clip shows a bride sitting at a table and eating food. Unaware that she was being recorded, she does a little happy dance while enjoying the food. The video ended with her getting shy once she noticed the camera. The video was shared on Reddit with a caption. “If the saying ‘Happy Wife, Happy Life’ has any truth to it, then this guy is going to have a great life and marriage because this is one happy bride".

Netizens love bride's gesture

The trending video has left people in awe and has garnered around 60,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "I love how she played it cool when she realized the camera was on her hahaha". A second user commented, "This reminds me of my dad telling me how he can say I like something I’m eating…. He said I do a happy food, dance :) She’s got it nailed! (sic)". A third user expressed, "Happy spouse, happy house. It goes both ways".

(Image: Unsplash)