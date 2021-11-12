Internet Enthralled With Colour Changing Amphibian Axolotl; Watch Viral Video

Often we see different kinds of creatures on the internet. It attracts a lot of interest from the public since it gives them the opportunity to learn something new and intriguing about nature. Now, the netizens have an opportunity to know more about Axoloti thanks to a recent video. The adorable aquatic species is well-known for changing colours and is quickly becoming one of the most popular aquatic pets because of its unique look. The axolotl in the video is constantly changing its colour.

The video was shared on Instagram by @emilywithanimals with the caption, "Cheese really said." The video starts with Coi Leray's TWINNEM song, as the axolotl, whose name is Cheese sits in peace, suddenly, the creature changes its colour from red to purple, following that it changes to pink and then orange.

Netizens adored the creature

Although the video was posted three weeks ago, it continues to receive a lot of attention on Instagram. It currently has 43 lakh views and more than 5 lakh likes. It has also received a flood of positive feedback from netizens who were ecstatic to witness the aquatic animal. One Instagram user wrote, 'Ours changed from black to pink (we rescued it after it's past owner died). But that was all over not just the 'fluffy bits'" Another person commented, "actually they are not color changing :p it's just an optical illusion created by brain"

The third comment read, "I could be red. I could be yellow. I could be blue. I could be purple. I could be black, pink or white. I can any volor you like."

More about Axolotls

Axolotls are available in a wide range of vibrant colours and designs, according to Tank Origin. These creatures can change colour naturally as a result of a range of environmental and developmental factors, including their genetics, the food they eat, their health status, and even their amount of exercise. If an axolotl becomes ill or infected, its colour may change. Infections caused by parasites, fungus, bacteria or viruses can cause lasting pigmentation changes in the axolotl, especially where the disease is attacking the skin. Instead of broad colour changes, these can appear as patchy, uneven areas of discolouration.

Image: Instagram/@emilywithanimals