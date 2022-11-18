One of the most loved persons on Twitter, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has posted a picture in which he can be seen holding a baby. The father of the infant, who is BJP's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National Executive member Arvind Damani, was standing next to the minister and he was seen all smiles.

Taking to Twitter, Nagaland minister wrote, “Not scared, just cautious! Because they need to be handled with care. P.S: His father is laughing at my situation.”

Netizens react

The photo was posted on Twitter on November 16, it has more than 28,000 likes and the photo has been reshared more than 1,000 times. Responding to the pic, one user commented, "The baby is in safe hands." A second user said,"Cuties embracing LOVE Nazar na lage thoo thoo". "Scary plus very Joyful at the same time," another user wrote. While many found the incident very relatable, some were giving advise on how to hold a baby. One of the Twitter users commented, "Just remember to use one hand to support the baby's neck. Rest is human instinct, we all can do it :-)." Another said, "True, also it is an art and need practice...(to hold the baby)"

