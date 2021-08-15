In a rare phenomenon that has been been captured on camera, two snakes are seen twirling and dancing around each other on the rooftop of a Bengali family's house. In the video, two snakes of the same size are seen coiling around one another, falling from the rooftop without stopping or separating, even for a moment. The video clip is extensively surfacing on social media and has garnered a sea of viewers since it went online.

The video was first shared on Twitter by a user with a caption that read, "Courtship in Snakes... Prem," along with hashtags like, # Naag_Naagin. The short clip has now become an internet sensation and netizens are amused by it. A Twitter user, IPS Rupin Sharma, when he uploaded this video, had no clue that this was going to spread like fire on social media. Users on the microblogging platforms are left bewildered by the clip and some are even questioning whether the snakes are "mating or dancing."

Here's the video that captivated the attention of many:

Video of two snakes coiling around each other on a roof goes viral

The two-minute 20-second video has garnered a massive reaction on social media. Some users appreciated the video, while others questioned the sight, and a third group started an intense discussion in the comments section, trying to figure out if Nag or Nagin were mating or fighting. Meanwhile, a girl in the video is heard saying the snakes are Lord Shiva's avatar and a second woman is heard saying, "Yes, they have come because this is the Shraavana (August) month, she is also heard saying snakes are not to be harmed at any cost." A man in the video confirmed that they were "playing" and there's nothing to panic about.

Meanwhile, netizens came forward to express their views on the video. One wrote this is not Nag or Nagin. "They are male rate snakes and it's called male combat."

Sir I would like to tell you that this is not nag or nagin.

They are male rate snake and it's called male combat. Please update your tweet. — Adil (@adilsatpura) August 14, 2021

Another user, who saw the video couldn't resist reacting, he took to the microblogging platform and wrote, "It is called the mating periods of the male-female snakes." However, in excitement, he misspelt the word 'snakes' and ended up writing "Snacks" instead of snakes.

These types of behaviors is called the mating periods of the male-female snacks, OK — Omprakash Sharma (@Opsrkl15Sharma) August 15, 2021

While a third user took to the comments section and gave an honest opinion. He wrote, "It's an awe-inspiring sight." Some liked the post while some dropped heart emoticons.



IMAGE: TWITTER/@IPS RUPIN SHARMA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.