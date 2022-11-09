Internet Is In Awe Of This 3-year-old Girl Swinging From Mountain Edge; WATCH

Three-year-old, Sayla is the daughter of professional mountaineers, Mike Smiley and Janelle Smiley. The couple is very active on social media platforms and shares their adventure videos frequently. A recent video featuring Sayla bungee jumping and enjoying in the mountains has now gone viral.

In the video, Sayla's father is seen standing on the edge of the mountain while his daughter is rope-swinging. Her father tries to catch her but fails. While viewers may skip a heartbeat, the kid is seen laughing throughout the whole video.

The post's caption read, "Our 3.5-year-old daughter, Sayla, is taking rope swinging to a new level. She couldn't get enough; it was amazing. Highlight of the trip so far." He shared that the video was shot by the child's mother. He also affirmed to his followers that they are professional mountain guides and do things like this for a living.

Netizens react to the video

Since the video has been uploaded, it has been viewed more than 37 million times. The likes and comments are uncountable. Many of the viewers were left shocked and surprised.

One of the Instagram users wrote, "A lot of fears are inherited from our parents. The best thing we can do is teach our children to progress through fear, keep moving, and be challenged. It develops resilience. Good on these parents for living their best life with their baby; that's not going to be a kid who sits home afraid to do something."

A second user reacted, "OMG!!! I want to see more of her happy fearlessness!" And a third user said, "This is amazing, and your daughter is incredibly lucky to have parents like you." Even though some netizens loved the daring couple, there were some who called the parents 'careless'. A fourth user said that this gave him the 'worst anxiety'.