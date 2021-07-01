IPhone Game Bill: Dad Forced To Sell Car As Toddler Son Unknowingly Spends ₹1.33 Lakh

A father in the United Kingdom was recently forced to sell his family car after his seven-year-old son racked up a £1,300 (nearly 1.3 lakh) bill in just an hour playing a mobile game. According to the Daily Mail, Muhammad Mutaza, from Colwyn Bay, North Wales, was handed the £1,289.70 Apple iTunes bill after his son Ashaz made a series of in-app purchases while playing a free version of Dragons: Rise of Berk. While speaking to the media outlet, the 41-year-old father, who is a consultant endocrinologist, revealed that he initially believed that he had been “scammed,” however, later he had to sell his Toyota Aygo car in order to cover the cost of the purchases.

The seven-year-old boy had reportedly purchased a number of expensive top-ups while he was playing the game. Mutaza said that he was unaware the game offered unlimited in-app purchases of up to £99.99. He revealed that he only discovered that he had been charged for the game after receiving 29 email receipts for transactions ranging from £1.99 to £99.99.

Mutaza said that he never thought that it would be possible to spend that much money on a kids’ game. The father added that his son was “pressured” into hitting purchase multiple times as he feared losing the game or his characters dying. Further, Mutaza explained that his iTunes account is linked to an email that he doesn’t check regularly. And since he does not allow his son to play games that are not free he did not think there would be a problem with Ashaz playing the game.

However, following the iTunes bill, the father made a complaint to Apple after which he managed to get a refund of £207 ($287). Mutaza has been an Apple customer since 2005, but now he has decided not to spend “another penny” on the technology giant ever again. The 41-year-old has also considering legal action as he believes that Apple “tricked” his son.

Apple advises parents to take precautions

Apple, on the other hand, explained that its 'Ask to Buy' feature was on by default for children under the age of 13. The technology giant said that the feature allows the family organiser to use their device to approve or decline a request if children want to buy or download a new item. The spokesperson reportedly added that parents can use a number of features including Parental Controls, Apple ID per user and iCloud Family Sharing to ensure accidental purchases are not made.

Meanwhile, Dragons: Rise of Berk is based upon the popular How to Train Your Dragon movie franchise, and allows players to create their own version of the fictional Isle of Berk from the films. The game's download pages advertise more than 600 dragons that users can discover as well as 60 unique islands. The download page also states: "Please note: Rise of Berk is completely free to play but offers some game items for purchase with real money”.

(Image: Twitter/Unsplash)

