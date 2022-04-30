Last Updated:

IPS Officer Shares Hilarious Video Of Man's Workout Session Caught On CCTV

An IPS officer shared a video of a man who can be seen trying to do some pushups when he stumbled and fell down only to get back up and exercise again cooly.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
IPS Officer

Image: Twitter/@ipskabra


Exercising is a tough job for those who are lazy, and it gets harder on weekends. So, in the busy lives of people battling hard deadlines and commitments, every now and then, what about exercising in a way that seems more fun than a chore.

One such video, shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, can be seen as a great stress buster. The video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet since being shared. It showed a man trying to do some crunches when he falls off his seat but casually gets up and pretends to work out again as if nothing had happened. On the other hand, Netizens erupted in laughter over the video and even appreciated the man for not giving up. 

In the now-viral clip, a man can be seen trying to do some crunches, but stumbles and falls while trying to attempt pushups after that. Undisturbed by the fall, the man refuses to give up. He starts doing different exercises on the same seat. This was when he went on to do pushups. The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer, Dipanshu Kabra. "no matter what the beginning was, The finish should always be in style. good morning (translated from Hindi)", read the caption on the video.

Dipanshu Kabra has been seen quite active on the micro-blogging site. He has been seen sharing inspirational as well as hilarious content from time-to-time, on Twitter. Previously, he shared a bizarre video of a man grooving to the beat of the drum in parade-style, footslogging and saluting in different directions. He even performs jumping jacks and rotates his arms.

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video has garnered around 392.5K views since it was shared and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to post various remarks. People couldn’t stop laughing and putting out their opinions.

Image: Twitter/@ipskabra

First Published:
