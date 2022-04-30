IPS Officer Shares Hilarious Video Of Man's Workout Session Caught On CCTV

Exercising is a tough job for those who are lazy, and it gets harder on weekends. So, in the busy lives of people battling hard deadlines and commitments, every now and then, what about exercising in a way that seems more fun than a chore.

One such video, shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, can be seen as a great stress buster. The video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet since being shared. It showed a man trying to do some crunches when he falls off his seat but casually gets up and pretends to work out again as if nothing had happened. On the other hand, Netizens erupted in laughter over the video and even appreciated the man for not giving up.

In the now-viral clip, a man can be seen trying to do some crunches, but stumbles and falls while trying to attempt pushups after that. Undisturbed by the fall, the man refuses to give up. He starts doing different exercises on the same seat. This was when he went on to do pushups. The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer, Dipanshu Kabra. "no matter what the beginning was, The finish should always be in style. good morning (translated from Hindi)", read the caption on the video.

Dipanshu Kabra has been seen quite active on the micro-blogging site. He has been seen sharing inspirational as well as hilarious content from time-to-time, on Twitter. Previously, he shared a bizarre video of a man grooving to the beat of the drum in parade-style, footslogging and saluting in different directions. He even performs jumping jacks and rotates his arms.

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video has garnered around 392.5K views since it was shared and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to post various remarks. People couldn’t stop laughing and putting out their opinions.

I would actually appreciate the willingness and dedication of this guy who is trying to be excercise to be fit and it seems he doesn't care where he is,who is looking, Hats of the efforts 👍👍👍 — JaldibolPanvelJanaHai (@NishTvts) April 30, 2022

😂😂😂😂fitness ki starting eshi hogi to dubara ground m nhi ayege koi bhi sir 😆😆😆👌👌🙏🙏💪💪 — Dayalveer singh (@Dayalveersingh6) April 29, 2022

यह भी एक तरह का Motivation है 😃।

गिर कर भी हार नहीं मानना चाहिए, फ़िर उठके कोशिश करना चाहिए। — .Akash Sharma. (@AkashSharma790) April 29, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣!! Very Good Morning,Sir!! He did it in style, Sir — Murali🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@movurumuralee) April 29, 2022

